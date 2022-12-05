The first cruises of Christmas and the best travel deals going

Libourne on the twelve cruises of Christmas. Photo / Uniworld

CRUISE THE TASMAN

Cruise along New Zealand’s stunning coastline and into the country’s most beautiful harbours, before crossing the Tasman Sea to spend time in Melbourne, Tasmania and Sydney. Staying in an Oceanview Stateroom aboard the recently refurbished Norwegian Spirit, your 12-night summertime cruise departs from Auckland on January 27. Book by December 15. Domestic airfares to Auckland and international airfares home to New Zealand are not included in the cruise price, which starts at $3379pp.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/16710943

Chopper to a weekend on Waiheke Island with Helitranz. Photo / Supplied

WING IT TO WAIHEKE

A spectacular scenic helicopter flight, departing from Auckland and sweeping by the crater of Rangitoto Island and beautiful Motutapu Island, will set you down at Waiheke Island’s airfield, from where you’ll be driven to Omana Luxury Villas for a luxurious two-night stay. Boasting a private beach just a short stroll away, French-style breakfasts, bespoke furnishings, and absolute tranquillity, this idyllic haven is just a short distance from the island’s top dining spots. Choose between catching the Fullers Ferry or another helicopter flight to return to Auckland. Pricing is dependent on the season, which helicopter takes you to Waiheke Island, and whether you choose the ferry or helicopter to return to the city. The package starts at $1790pp for the one-way helicopter ride and accommodation package. All pricing is detailed on the Heletranz website.

Contact: Heletranz at its Albany base, (09) 415 3550 or e-mail info@heletranz.co.nz or heletranz.co.nz

ON THE FIRST CRUISE OF CHRISTMAS

Working their way through the traditional 12 Days of Christmas, river cruises company Uniworld is releasing a special cruise deal at 9 o’clock every weeknight. All the deals are available to book from the day they are released until 9pm on December 16. The cruise specials apply to 2023 departures. The first two days of Christmas deals, which are still available to book, are half-price fares for “A Sailing on the Nile” and two cruises through Holland, for which the cruise company has waived the usual supplementary cost for solo travellers.

Contact: Uniworld, 0800 465 432 or uniworld.com/nz/12days

Enjoy a five-night stay at Te Manava Luxury Villas, Rarotonga. Photo / Getty Images

FIVE NIGHTS AT MURI LAGOON

Relax in your own luxurious villa in Rarotonga with a five-night stay at Te Manava Luxury Villas and Spa. The fifth night’s stay is free. Your tropical holiday home will be a Beachfront Villa Suite with a private pool, overlooking Muri Beach and its lagoon. Priced from $1979pp, double share, for travel between April 16 and May 4 or between June 9 and September 11, airfares from New Zealand are additional. Book by January 8.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/rarotonga/te-manava-luxury-villas---spa-16688622

St Andrew's Cathedral, Scotland. Photo / Supplied

BRITISH ISLES AND IRELAND

Save $930pp on a premium travel experience – a 13-day guided tour of Britain and Ireland, which departs from London on April 9 and returns on April 21. Now priced from $5292pp, twin-share, this is touted as an “all-encompassing tour,” showcasing the regal heritage of Edinburgh Castle, the truly beautiful Lake District, historic and intriguing Durham and the rolling hills of Pembrokeshire in Wales.

Contact: Insight Vacations, 0800 568 769 or insightvacations.com/en-nz/tours/britain-ireland-explorer