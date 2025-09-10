Advertisement
The Cobbler review: Wellington boutique hotel in Hannah’s Laneway is the peak of industrial chic

Joanna Wane
By
Senior Feature Writer Lifestyle Premium·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Cobbler's moody, industrial aesethetic references its humble origins. Photo /Victoria Mu

Joanna Wane gets her foot in the door of a boutique hotel for the “well-heeled”, in an old shoe factory on Wellington’s coolest little inner-city alleyway.

Location: Hannah’s Laneway, which runs through the former Hannah’s shoe factory on Eva St and Leeds, right in the heart of the city.

Perfect A stylish inner-city base where it’s about the vibe, not the view.

