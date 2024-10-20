The best tiny stays in the US

tututun.com

Tu Tu’ Tun Lodge is on the winding, picturesque Rogue National Wild and Scenic River in Oregon. Photo / Supplied

Grand Lake Lodge Jupe Tents: Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado

Sure, you can stay in the lodge, cabins or a bungalow at this iconic lodge near the west entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park, but a unique booking option may be one of the four Jupe Tents. Each has its own view of Grand Lake just down the hill, a little porch with comfy seating and access to all the amenities the lodge has to offer, including the upscale dining room and pool with a view.

The tents are equipped with electricity via solar panels, and while small (9.2sq m), they offer plenty of lockable storage space in the floors, so you can stash luggage and other valuables. You’ll have a comfy bed, big windows for light and ventilation, and extra blankets for chilly mountain nights, plus a shared bathroom and shower building. What’s more, there are practically unlimited outdoor adventure options, including hiking, kayaking and more, right outside your door.

grandlakelodge.com

Little Arrow Outdoor Resort: Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee

If you’ve always wanted to try tiny house living, there’s no better place than Little Arrow Outdoor Resort. On the quieter side of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the expansive and well-manicured campground offers traditional campsites, but also tiny homes, glamping tents, and Airstream trailers. The modern tiny houses in particular have all the space and amenities you could desire: a private bathroom, full kitchen, shaded porch, even a loft bedroom for the kiddos. And it’s all completely climate controlled.

Plus, you’ll also get access to the outdoor resort’s pool, walking paths, guided hikes, family-friendly activities and more. You’re on the doorstep of not only Great Smoky Mountains, but world-renowned Tuckaleechee Caverns. Meaning there’s an abundance of adventure opportunities within a short drive.

camplittlearrow.com

Terlingua Nights Cabins: Big Bend National Park, Texas

In South Texas near Big Bend National Park is the quirky, tiny town of Terlingua. There’s not much here: only a few restaurants, a bar and an old cemetery, but that’s all part of the charm and what makes the destination such a grand and memorable one (and one that leaves few options but to enjoy nature and get outside to play).

These tiny cabins are simple with only a bed, side table and coffee maker in the rooms, and the bathrooms and showers are shared by the five tiny cabins, but the views of the majestic desert landscape, including bluebonnets in the spring, shared outdoor space peppered with lounge seating and fire pit, magnificent stargazing, and easy access to wild and wonderful Big Bend make it an ideal base camp for hiking and rafting.

terlinguanights.com

Expect magnificent stargazing in Big Bend National Park, Texas. Photo / Getty Images

Safari tents at Flamingo Campground: Everglades National Park, Florida

Head to the Flamingo Campground in Everglades National Park where you can book a safari tent that looks out over the Florida Bay. The tents are sparsely outfitted, but comfortable with a bed, shelves and your own porch and chairs, plus large, screened doors, so you can sit and watch the sunset over the water inside or out.

Though food is not allowed in the tents to prevent attracting animals, there are picnic tables near the shared shower and bathroom buildings, so you can whip up something delicious on your camp stove before kicking back in your canvas chairs and sipping a cold beverage — which you can pick up at the nearby marina store after a day filled with adventures like alligator tours or kayaking among the mangroves.

flamingoeverglades.com/campgrounds