The best tiny stays in the US

One of the tiny cabins at Tu Tu’ Tun Lodge in Oregon. Photo / Supplied
For a cute and cosy stay in the United States, look no further than these five bijou but brilliant places to rest your head, writes Alisha McDarris
Looking for a cute and cosy place to stay near state or national parks during your next visit to the US? At these adorable small spaces near stunning natural areas, those who crave outdoor adventure, but would prefer not to sleep on the ground, are practically guaranteed to find a comfy bed, a fresh perspective, and easy access to impressive parks and natural areas that all add up to a holiday for the memory books.
Tu Tu’ Tun Lodge: Rogue River, Oregon
This lodge on the winding, picturesque Rogue National Wild and Scenic River in Oregon is only 11km from the Oregon coast and offers fine dining, a heated pool, a wood-fired sauna and so much more. You can stay in one of the sunny rooms in the upscale lodge built in the 1970s, but there are also 12 uniquely posh glass cabins scattered around the property.
Some face shady woods while others the shimmering Rogue River, but all feature big views thanks to the cabins’ three-sided glass construction that offers unobstructed panoramas and plenty of light. Floor-to-ceiling windows are glazed so no one can see in during the day, and at night, blackout curtains keep the interior private and dark. Fishing, kayaking or swimming in the river are all permissible, plus there is an abundance of hikes and adventures to be had along the coast.
Grand Lake Lodge Jupe Tents: Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado
Sure, you can stay in the lodge, cabins or a bungalow at this iconic lodge near the west entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park, but a unique booking option may be one of the four Jupe Tents. Each has its own view of Grand Lake just down the hill, a little porch with comfy seating and access to all the amenities the lodge has to offer, including the upscale dining room and pool with a view.
The tents are equipped with electricity via solar panels, and while small (9.2sq m), they offer plenty of lockable storage space in the floors, so you can stash luggage and other valuables. You’ll have a comfy bed, big windows for light and ventilation, and extra blankets for chilly mountain nights, plus a shared bathroom and shower building. What’s more, there are practically unlimited outdoor adventure options, including hiking, kayaking and more, right outside your door.
Little Arrow Outdoor Resort: Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee
If you’ve always wanted to try tiny house living, there’s no better place than Little Arrow Outdoor Resort. On the quieter side of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the expansive and well-manicured campground offers traditional campsites, but also tiny homes, glamping tents, and Airstream trailers. The modern tiny houses in particular have all the space and amenities you could desire: a private bathroom, full kitchen, shaded porch, even a loft bedroom for the kiddos. And it’s all completely climate controlled.
Plus, you’ll also get access to the outdoor resort’s pool, walking paths, guided hikes, family-friendly activities and more. You’re on the doorstep of not only Great Smoky Mountains, but world-renowned Tuckaleechee Caverns. Meaning there’s an abundance of adventure opportunities within a short drive.
Terlingua Nights Cabins: Big Bend National Park, Texas
In South Texas near Big Bend National Park is the quirky, tiny town of Terlingua. There’s not much here: only a few restaurants, a bar and an old cemetery, but that’s all part of the charm and what makes the destination such a grand and memorable one (and one that leaves few options but to enjoy nature and get outside to play).
These tiny cabins are simple with only a bed, side table and coffee maker in the rooms, and the bathrooms and showers are shared by the five tiny cabins, but the views of the majestic desert landscape, including bluebonnets in the spring, shared outdoor space peppered with lounge seating and fire pit, magnificent stargazing, and easy access to wild and wonderful Big Bend make it an ideal base camp for hiking and rafting.
Safari tents at Flamingo Campground: Everglades National Park, Florida
Head to the Flamingo Campground in Everglades National Park where you can book a safari tent that looks out over the Florida Bay. The tents are sparsely outfitted, but comfortable with a bed, shelves and your own porch and chairs, plus large, screened doors, so you can sit and watch the sunset over the water inside or out.
Though food is not allowed in the tents to prevent attracting animals, there are picnic tables near the shared shower and bathroom buildings, so you can whip up something delicious on your camp stove before kicking back in your canvas chairs and sipping a cold beverage — which you can pick up at the nearby marina store after a day filled with adventures like alligator tours or kayaking among the mangroves.