Not just for 'Snow Birds': Scottsville is famous for its winter sun Photo / Supplied

These 10 North American holidays will have kids rapt with anticipation, writes Jessica Wynne Lockhart

Is there anything worse than paying thousands of dollars on an overseas trip, only to hear the familiar refrains of: “I’m bored,” “Are we there yet?” and — perhaps worst of all — ”Can I look at your phone?”

If you’re looking to engage your children’s senses and imaginations on your next trip abroad, here are 10 destinations across Canada and the US that will have them saying, “This is the best vacation ever.”

Ol' Faithful: More than 150 years later, Yellowstone is still a family favourite. Photo / 123rf

Yellowstone National Park

When Yellowstone was named a national park in 1872, it became the world’s first such protected area. More than 150 years later, it remains one of the most unique parks in the world, renowned for both its mountain peaks and geothermal wonders. If that’s sounding a little bit too close to home (why not just go to Rotorua?) make no mistake: This is a world all of its own. It has the world’s greatest concentration of geysers, hot springs, mudpots and steam vents, and is populated by bison, wolves, elk and bears. Wildlife spotting here is enough to keep the kids enthralled. It’s such a popular family destination that some adventure tour companies, including Austin Adventures, now offer multi-day itineraries that cater to even the youngest in your group.

Niagara Falls, Ontario

When visitors think of Niagara Falls, they likely imagine witnessing the magnificent power of nature, as 168,000 cubic metres of water pour over the crest of the U-shaped falls every minute. So many foreign tourists are surprised to discover that the surrounding town is anything but natural. It’s actually home to over-the-top kid magnets, like Ripley’s Believe it Or Not, a dinosaur-themed mini putt, and amusement parks. Luckily, there’s something here for adults, too — just 25 minutes away, you’ll find the quiet historic streets of Niagara-on-the-Lake, a beautiful town with high-end restaurants and cafes, beautiful gardens, and wineries producing ice wine.

Canoe on Lake Moraine on a trip through Alberta, Canada. Photo / Getty Images

Edmonton, Alberta

Once upon a time, the capital of Alberta was known as being home to the world’s largest mall. (It’s no longer the world’s biggest, but it does boast all sorts of brag-worthy features for a shopping centre, including a wave park with waterslides, an indoor amusement park, and multiple mini golf courses.) But in recent years, the city has grown up, offering rich opportunities for cultural exchange and immersion in the natural environment. At the historic Fort Edmonton Park, kids can learn more about Canadian First Nations and Metis culture within its new multi-sensory Indigenous Peoples Place. Even kids who don’t love history will get a kick out of trying to get the interpreters to break character at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village, a “living museum” where knowledgeable staff act and speak as settlers would have 120 years ago. Just across the highway is Elk Island National Park, where the deer and the buffalo (aka bison) literally roam. Although a trip to Edmonton is best combined with a trip to Jasper National Park, Drumheller — home to one of the world’s largest collections of dinosaur fossils — is also only a half-day drive away.

Scottsdale, Arizona

American families and snowbirds alike love Scottsdale, on the edges of Phoenix, Arizona. With 330 days of sunshine annually, it’s where you can explore the American desert (including the Grand Canyon, just four hours north) while taking advantage of urban amenities. At the Desert Botanical Garden, kids can be “desert detectives” and learn how plants and animals survive in desert environments; wander through Butterfly World; ride a train at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park; or watch knights in action at Medieval Times. Popular accommodation options include the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess (with its white sand “beach” and kids’ club), Great Wolf Lodge (a chain catering to families, it’s known for its expansive indoor waterparks) and the Four Season (with its complimentary kids’ programme, which includes stargazing and hiking activities).

Puerto Rico

Imagine swimming in warm waters, frolicking on beautiful beaches, and exploring rainforest environments while in the USA. All this is possible in Puerto Rico, an American territory. The archipelago is a safe and fun destination for all ages, with plenty for the pint-sized set to do. If your kids are into creepy crawly critters, the Museo de Entomología y Biodiversidad Tropical in San Juan is small but impressive, with its large collection of Caribbean insects. In fact, it’s the islands’ microscopic creatures that are responsible for one of Puerto Rico’s biggest drawcards: Its bioluminescent bays, which can be explored on after-dark kayak tours. Other kid-friendly attractions include the pirate-themed Faro y Parque Historico de Arecibo amusement park, El Yunque National Forest, and islands fringed with palm trees.

Orange County, California has a whole family of theme parks: The Knotts Berry Farm in Anaheim. Photo / Supplied

Anaheim, California

This year marks 100 years of “wonder,” as the Walt Disney Company celebrates its centennial with special events and new attractions being unveiled including Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Known as Disney100, the event will include never-before-seen parades, night-time spectaculars, special food offerings, and other limited-time specials at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Beyond Disneyland, there’s more to explore in the Anaheim area. Kids can spot Snoopy at Knott’s Berry Farm (California’s original theme park), cheer on the Anaheim Ducks ice hockey team at the Honda Center, or play in the surf on one of the Golden State’s famous beaches, like Huntington Beach.

Orlando Florida: Where film franchises do battle in the form of enormous theme park rides. Photo / Brand USA, Supplied

Orlando, Florida

Also joining in Disney100 is Walt Disney World, with special entertainment, and new rides such as the TRON Lightcycle Power Run coaster, which is set to open in April. The Magic Kingdom makes Orlando top the wish lists of young and big kids alike. But while it might be the Florida city’s most popular theme park, it’s far from its only one. This is also where you’ll find the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal Studios, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and EPCOT. But there’s also plenty to do outside the theme park line-ups — from ziplining over alligators at Gatorland to creating your own crayon at the Crayola Experience.

Washington, DC

While Washington is a traditional field trip destination for American school kids, you don’t have to be a patriot to enjoy the nation’s capital. Yes, this is where you’ll find the White House, National Mall, and Lincoln Memorial. But what your kids are going to be impressed by is the whopping 70-plus museums that can be found here, with a museum for nearly every age group and interest. Is your kid obsessed with animals? The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History is a don’t-miss. Do they want to be an astronaut? Head to the National Air and Space Museum. Got an older child who is taking an interest in social justice? There’s the Holocaust Memorial Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Best of all, admission at many of the museums is entirely free.

Denver, Colorado

A year-round destination, Colorado isn’t just a state for skiing. It boasts four national parks, including the soaring peaks of Rocky Mountain National Park and Mesa Verde National Park, where you can view the dwellings inhabited by ancestral Puebloans nearly 1000 years ago. At its heart is Denver, a city that knows what families want. The inclusive destination is home to numerous museums including the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and the Children’s Museum. At the Glenwoods Caverns Adventure Park — the country’s only mountain-top theme park — kids can test out their nerves on the longest alpine coaster in the state, take a gondola ride, or explore caves. With its walkable city core, it’s also possible to make Denver your next car-free holiday.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

You know a city is dedicated to being a family-friendly destination when it pays for a registered trademark in order to call itself “KidsBURGH®”. So, what’s in a name? Lots, as it turns out. Pittsburgh is bursting with history, science, and entertainment attractions for every member of the family. At Kennywood Park, you’ll find three historic wooden rollercoasters, along with the state’s fastest and tallest coasters. Moonshot Museum — the first museum in the world to focus on career readiness for the 21st-century space industry — allows visitors to embark on simulated lunar missions and meet real-life space professionals. Meanwhile, the Carnegie Museums of Natural History houses one of the world’s best original dinosaur displays, as well as a working lab where kids can watch palaeontologists at work.

Montreal, Quebec

For a taste of Europe in Canada, there’s nothing better than wandering through the cobblestone streets of Old Montréal. Kids will love feeling like they’ve travelled back in time — or across borders, since the primary language here is French. But the city is also a fantastique place for les enfants, with its summertime festivals and free family outings. In addition to admiring the 17th- and 18th-century architecture, watching buskers practise their craft, there are countless museums to explore, including the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium, the Biodome, and the Montreal Science Centre. In a place where sugar pie — made with maple syrup, naturally — is a provincial dish, you won’t have trouble warding off the sugar rush.