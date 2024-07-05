Read more: USA holidays: How to make a road trip through Utah

Under Canvas Lake Powell is the world's first DarkSky-certified resort and features 50 safari-style tents overlooking the Utah-Arizona border. Photo / Supplied

First impressions: A multi-cellular lobby tent is filled with gentle curves and soft natural light, but the epic views outside mean that I’m in no rush to check in. Spread across a broad plateau of red rock, lines of rectangular tents look east over a valley where the shadows of flat-topped mesas creep towards the shimmering surface of Lake Powell. In the distance, the broad bulk of Arizona’s Navajo Mountain looms above a majestic landscape that glows red in the rays of the setting sun.

Rooms: The use of roughly finished logs instead of metal beams creates a pleasantly rustic feel, but it’s evident that plenty of thought has been put into the design of each structure. A screen separates the bathroom from the rest of my Deluxe Tent, which is furnished with a calfskin rug and leather seats. A wood-burning stove completes the picture, though a thick comforter atop the kingsize bed means I never need to light it. A deck with several chairs facing east provides an ideal vantage point to take in the views of the broad valley below.

Several rooms also have Kids’ Tents. These standalone tepees with two single beds sit just metres from the main tent and are perfect for families seeking a touch of adventure.

Sustainable features include pull-chain showers, low-flow toilets, and battery-powered lamps. Photo / Supplied

Bathroom: The bathroom is compact, and the most important thing to note is the pull chain shower that helps to reduce water usage. The water is hot and the pressure excellent, but the shower only works when the chain is actively pulled. Low-flow toilets and refillable plant-based toiletries complete the sustainability theme.

Food & drink: Onsite restaurant Embers is open from 7-10am and 5-10pm and provides hearty, nourishing meals with a focus on whole ingredients – think burgers, blackened trout and grain bowls. Dietary requirements are well catered to, but there is no lunch service as Under Canvas encourages guests to spend their days exploring the surrounding parks. Instead, you’ll find grab-and go options in the lobby along with a free tea and coffee station, while the bar serves several excellent local brews and closes at 10.

The resort's design focuses on eco-friendliness, with tents demountable in the off season. Photo / Supplied

Indoor dining is available in the reception tent, but few guests use it. Instead, meals are taken beside a canyon that cuts directly through the property. A balcony above the cliff face allows diners to look directly down on to the canyon floor dotted with green clumps of sagebrush and twisted juniper trees. When night falls, the nearby fire pits become natural gathering places for guests taking advantage of the free s’mores kits in the lobby.

Facilities: You won’t find a gym, conference rooms or even Wi-Fi onsite as guests are encouraged to switch off during their stay, though a nearby phone tower ensures mobile reception. Instead, there are nightly activities that might include yoga, guided stargazing and full moon hikes, while a small slot canyon onsite can be accessed via a 15-minute walking trail.

No Wi-Fi onsite encourages guests to disconnect and enjoy nature. Photo / Supplied

In the neighbourhood: US 89 runs past the property, but the nearest town is 30km away so make sure you come prepared. Fortunately, outdoor attractions are more plentiful than shops in this part of the world. Iconic Southwest sites including The Wave and Horseshoe Bend lie just across the border in Arizona, while the Utah side offers the distinctive rock formations of Toadstools State Park, Kanab’s incredibly photogenic canyons and the easily accessible Moqui Caves.

The resort offers a unique glamping experience with a rustic feel and modern comforts. Photo / Supplied

Sustainability: Sustainability is at the heart of the Under Canvas offering, and each unpowered tent is equipped with battery-powered lamps and fans along with power banks to charge personal devices. Pull-chain showers and low-flow toilets are designed to conserve water, and the tents can be packed down during the off-season from October to March to reduce the impact on the surrounding landscape.

There are no significant light sources nearby and gentle lighting both in and between the tents helps to amplify a truly exceptional stargazing experience, which helped Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase become the first DarkSky-certified lodging property in the world.

Guests can explore nearby iconic Southwest sites such as The Wave and Horseshoe Bend. Photo / Supplied

Contact: undercanvas.com/camps/lake-powell

The writer was a guest of Utah Office of Tourism