The best culinary road trips you can take in Australia

Continue the next day at Cupitt’s Estate, which features a vineyard, brewery, fromagerie, and soul-enriching sunset views. Fans of honest, old-school fish and chips will not be disappointed at The Fish Shop in Ulladulla, but leave room for oysters and ocean views by way of Rick Stein at Bannisters. Feeling full? Walk it off along the Kiama Coast Walk or take a detour to Fitzroy Falls.

Exploring Cupitt's Estate in New South Wales. Photo / Alex Mitcheson

Queensland – Granite Belt to the Scenic Rim

Stanthorpe, in the heart of the Granite Belt, is a small town with a big identity. Indulge in a gourmet breakfast at Brinx Deli before hitting the Pyramid trail in nearby Girraween National Park: a dramatic boulder-strewn landscape. After expending some calories, do a cellar door circuit around Ballandean. Don’t miss Tobin Wines for their handcrafted approach and Bent Road Winery for unique drops aged in underground terracotta vessels. On your way north, Jamworks’ vast selection of gourmet jams, relishes, pastes, sauces, and pickles is a sight to behold.

At Bent Road Winery in Queensland. Photo / Alex Mitcheson

Another day, even more incredible views await. Crossing over the Main Range into the Scenic Rim, Boonah’s Blume is a must for hyper-local fine dining, while Kooroomba Vineyard combines lavender fields, stunning peaks, and wine flights. Make your way slowly to Tamborine Mountain for an ultra-modern, tucked-away brew bar at Boxer Brewing. If beer isn’t your thing, their original winery, Witches Falls – next door, no less – has you covered.

Victoria – The Epicurean Mornington Peninsula Loop

Melbourne has culinary prowess in spades, yet the Mornington Peninsula has more than enough to tempt any gourmand out of the city. Begin in Red Hill with Polperro’s Winery or the equally outstanding Ten Minutes by Tractor to immerse yourself in the region’s unique terroir. Be sure to detour to Montalto for sculpture gardens and estate-grown produce before landing at the uber-impressive Pt Leo Estate for a seriously photogenic lunch hingeing on seasonal produce.

Visiting Polperro in Victoria. Photo / Alex Mitcheson

If you have another day to spare, Merricks General Wine Store is essential – part cellar door, part countryside cafe, and utterly unmissable. On the way out to Sorrento Beach, Bass & Flinders Distillery is a stalwart that crafts its products from start to finish and produces “grape-to-glass spirits”. Afterwards, chase a fine seafood lunch at The Continental, where three separate venues all propose a slightly different way to dine. If you’re feeling indulgent, a session at Peninsula Hot Springs is a rite of passage.

Relaxing at Peninsula Hot Springs in Victoria. Photo / Alex Mitcheson

Tasmania – The East Coast Escape

Start in Hobart with a pastry from Pigeon Whole and a flat white from Villino to set the tone. Head northeast toward Orford and stop at Darlington Vineyard – small in size, big on coastal cool-climate whites. Kate’s Berry Farm is pure whimsy in Swansea, while The Waterloo Inn offers some of the state’s most thoughtful, produce-forward cooking.

At Pigeon Whole bakery in Tasmania. Photo / Alex Mitcheson

Milton and Spring Vale deliver charming cellar doors and crisp pinots, before rolling into Bicheno for crayfish at The Lobster Shack and a quick lap of the blowhole to stretch the legs and feel the salt air on your face. Overnight in Coles Bay, where dinner at Freycinet Lodge’s Bay Restaurant comes with shucked-to-order oysters, sea views and superb wines. Cap things off at the Bay of Fires, famous for its dazzling granite boulders, white sand, and knockout French-inspired cooking at Furneaux Restaurant and Comptoir in St Helens.

Dining at the Lobster Shack in Tasmania. Photo / Alex Mitcheson

South Australia – McLaren Vale to the Adelaide Hills

Begin in McLaren Vale with stellar ethically sourced coffee at Dawn Patrol and a stroll along sweeping Port Willunga Beach, before heading to the d’Arenberg Cube. This is not just an iconic photo opportunity, but more a cellar door curiosity serving up bold reds with a surrealist twist. Samuel’s Gorge offers a more rustic, soulful tasting experience, with stunning views over Onkaparinga Gorge. Try the grenache; prepare to be a convert. For lunch, choose between the bold, seasonal plates at The Salopian Inn (dumplings are a must) or Neapolitan-style pizzas at Pizzateca under swaying olive trees.

D’Arenberg Cube in South Australia. Photo / Alex Mitcheson

Escape to the Adelaide Hills on idyllic country back roads for an eccentric mix of boutique cheese shops and artisan smallgoods in Handorf. Ngeringa’s cellar door is a chance to try some of the region’s best chardonnay. Finish off with dinner at Hardy’s Verandah at Mount Lofty House: a refined finale with sweeping vineyard views.