Take a nine-night cruise aboard Pacific Explorer to Port Vila, Vanuatu. Photo / Supplied

LUXURY CRUISE LINE COLLECTION

First-time cruisers or seasoned sailors, looking for an experience a notch above, have a new port of call. My Cruises has released a collection of premium cruise packages and high-end fly and sail experiences, featuring five-star hotel stays and leading luxury cruise brands.

The collection takes travellers to every corner of the planet with cruise partners Silversea, Seabourn and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, featuring exclusive onboard services and travel inclusions. The Exclusive Luxury Collection has been chosen by My Cruises’ dedicated team of luxury travel advisors, catering specifically to the New Zealand market.

Contact: for more details visit mycruises.co.nz/exclusive-luxury-collection





SAILING NEW CALEDONIA AND VANUATU

Cruise the islands of New Caledonia, Vanuatu and Mystery Island for $106 per night. A nine-night cruise aboard Pacific Explorer, the Island Hopper Cruise departs from Auckland on September 30. Priced from $949pp for stateroom accommodation, all main meals and onboard entertainment are included. As the ship heads for more tropical climes, passengers can make the most of the ship’s waterpark and waterslides. Airfares and transfers are additional. Book by April 2.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/17228304

Cruise Queensland aboard the Quantum of the Seas. Photo / Supplied

QUEENSLAND ON QUANTUM OF THE SEAS

Spend a night in Brisbane before boarding the impressively technologically advanced cruise ship, Quantum of the Seas, for a six-night Great Barrier Reef cruise. Return Air New Zealand flights from either Auckland or Christchurch, a night’s accommodation in Brisbane before and after the cruise, all onboard meals, entertainment, and accommodation in an Interior Stateroom are priced from $2099pp, twin-share. If you prefer to upgrade to an Oceanview Stateroom, the package starts at $2199pp. A room with a balcony brings the start price up to $2409pp. The cruise departs from Brisbane on November 2. Book by March 31.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/crs-queensland-barrier-reef-fly-stay-cruise-package-CMPRCI0803

Mekong Serenity sails through Vietnam and Cambodia. Photo / Supplied

CRUISE VIETNAM FROM HO CHI MINH

There’s something particularly exotic about cruising the Mekong River, viewing the countryside, villages and lush forests from your balcony as Mekong Serenity sails through Vietnam and Cambodia. The seven-night cruise is part of a 12-night tour which starts with two nights in Ho Chi Minh City before the cruise departs on September 9, followed by three nights in Siem Reap. Sightseeing is included in the tour price, which starts at $7845pp. The itinerary includes Cambodia’s World Heritage-listed Angkor Wat; you’ll experience a Buddhist blessing at the Monastery of Oudong and learn about rice paper-making in Cai Be. Book by March 31. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/cruises/asia/vietnam---cambodia-highlights-17172547

Sail from the Falkland Islands to untouched Antarctica on Ponant's Southern Adventure Cruise. Photo / Supplied

UNTOUCHED ANTARCTIC WITH PONANT

November is an interesting time in the Antarctic, as penguin breeding and nesting take place against a spectacular backdrop of snow-covered mountain peaks and icebergs drift in the distance. Even more delightful to witness are newborn penguins in January, or wait for February when summer snow has melted enough to make hiking easier for human visitors.

The Southern Adventure Cruise promises a 15-day polar expedition in the highest latitudes between the Falkland Islands and untouched lands of the Antarctic. Naturalist-guides and expedition leaders share their knowledge and take you by Zodiac or sea kayaks to get a little closer to the local wildlife. Next year, a 14-night return cruise from Ushuaia, onboard Le Lyrial or Le Boreal, departs on November 1 and again on November 16. Priced from A$22,320pp (approximately NZ$24,000pp), passengers receive a 30 per cent Ponant Bonus. There are other Antarctic cruises with varying departure dates to choose from.

Contact: your local travel agent or 0800 767 018 or au.ponant.com/antarctica-the-southern-adventure-bo141124-10

We'll always have Paris: Viking celebrates the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Western Europe from German occupation. Photo / Supplied

DAY OF DAYS: NORMANDY TO PARIS

A new cruise from London to Paris, named “Paris & D-Day 80th Anniversary Voyage” departs on set dates from March through to November 2024 - a special 12-day voyage to commemorate Operation Overlord and the historic battles of Normandy, which served as the catalyst to the liberation of Western Europe from German occupation. After four days in England visiting historic World War II sites, your journey heads for Paris to embark on a Viking Longship roundtrip which takes in Giverny, Rouen, and Normandy. This tour is priced from A$7995pp (approximately NZ$8600). Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: your local travel agent or Viking on 0800 447 913, vikingrivercruises.com.au/cruise-destinations/europe/paris-d-day-80th-anniversary/2024-london-paris



