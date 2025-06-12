The best cosy cabins in New Zealand for a winter getaway

thelindisgroup.com

The Pods at The Lindis are just 18sq m but feature king-size beds and alfresco tubs. Photo / Supplied

Kawakawa Hut, Taupō

Cradled in the rolling hills of Taupō and surrounded by curious cows, Kawakawa Hut is a beautifully simple, off-grid retreat for two. Thoughtfully crafted from repurposed materials, expect a warm, environmentally friendly stay with a queen bed and log burner perfect for winter nights, plus outdoor BBQ if the weather plays ball. It has also recently introduced a crystal bath made with concrete and local obsidian crystals designed to provide a relaxing and grounding self-care experience. Don’t mind if we do.

Kawakawa Hut’s bath is made from concrete and local obsidian crystals. Photo / Maea Media

Greystone PurePod, Waipara Valley

One for oenophiles, Greystone PurePod sits pretty just above the award-winning Greystone vineyard, making afternoon tastings a must. When you’re not out drinking Sauvignon Blanc, you stargazg from the telescope on the deck, head out on one of the many surrounding walks, or simply enjoy some quiet time away from the crowds. While self-catering is an option, we highly recommend plumping for the dinner and breakfast package, offering hampers filled with the freshest local seasonal ingredients including muesli with yoghurt, hot smoked salmon and fresh bread in the morning, and salmon, steak or chicken with seasonal vegetables and potatoes at night. Delish.

Greystone PurePod perched high above the vineyard. Photo / Astro

Azur Luxury Lodge, Sunshine Bay

Home to nine freestanding stone and silver beechwood villas set on a steep hillside two miles west of Queenstown, Azur Luxury Lodge is the perfect combination of privacy and comfort, with all guests treated to lounging areas, ensuite bathrooms replete with rainforest showers, double spa baths designed to make you feel like you’re bathing outdoors, and floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over Lake Wakatipu (ideal for a dip), the majestic Remarkables range and Cecil and Walter Peaks. Craving a little activity? Hiking, skiing and skydiving are all on tap.

Isolation Bay, Lake Tekapo

One for larger groups, this laid-back yet luxe lodge on the shores of Lake Tekapo sleeps up to 16 guests, making it great for a big family vacation or celebration. All high ceilings, panoramic views and underfloor heating, this five-bed haven also boasts a big, wood-burning fireplace perfect for cooler evenings. Its dreamy hot tub right on the shores of the lake is a thing of beauty.

Isolation Bay can accommodate up to 16 guests, ideal for winter gatherings. Photo / MackenzieNZ

Skylark Cabin, Ben Ohau

Home to everything you could need for a blissful winter stay (we’re talking private outdoor hot tub, log fire and deck for starters), Skylark Cabin is popular with couples looking to forget their troubles for a weekend. Located in golden grasslands under the starry skies of a dark sky reserve, every detail is thoroughly thought out, including the overhead skylight which is perfectly positioned so you can admire the dazzling night sky without even having to leave the bed.

Skyscape features a glass roof for Milky Way views while you lie in bed. Photo / Supplied

Skyscape, Mackenzie Country

A truly remote cabin designed with stargazing in mind, Skyscape is hidden within the tussocks and hillside of Omahau, complete with glass roof, outdoor bath, optional meals and farm tours of the surrounding landscape. Located about 12km from Twizel, guests feel a world away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, making the perfect spot to while away a weekend with just a good book for company.

These hidden New Zealand hideaways are perfect for winter escapes and scenic solitude. Photo / Supplied

Blanket Bay, Glenorchy

For those who prefer the finer things in life, look no further than Blanket Bay, a 35-minute drive from Queenstown. Framed by the Humboldt Mountains and Lake Wakatipu, this alpine lodge keeps things intimate with just eight rooms, plus a handful of expansive suites and chalets. Interiors lean classic rather than quirky, with vaulted ceilings, stone fireplaces and generous private terraces and, with its awe-inspiring views, this place delivers drama whether you’re out adventuring or unwinding fireside with a glass of Central Otago pinot.

Blanket Bay blends classic alpine luxury with Central Otago wine by the fire. Photo / Supplied

Scrubby Bay, Banks Peninsula

A dramatic oceanfront retreat tucked into a private bay on the Banks Peninsula, Scrubby Bay is Annandale’s most secluded stay – and one of its most spectacular. Sleeping up to 14 across four bedrooms, this cedar-clad beach house is all about windswept views, open fires and deep comfort, with a heated pool, outdoor spa, and chef-prepared meals on request, with only the rolling hills and the roaring Pacific for neighbours.

Whare Kea Lodge, Lake Wānaka

Perched on the edge of Lake Wānaka with views of the Southern Alps, Whare Kea Lodge combines alpine luxury with off-grid tranquility, sleeping up to 12 across six bedrooms. Its sweeping floor-to-ceiling windows, cosy communal spaces and expansive decking make it perfect for winter gatherings, with stargazing, skiing and heli-adventures all within reach. That said, you may just want to stay put.

