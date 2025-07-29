Crossing the Alps, via the thin strip of the Tirol and Vorarlberg, borders are as thin as sliced salami. The GPS informed us that there were four countries en route, but it was hard to tell when one ended and the next began.

The maze of green, sloping valleys and white stone massif on the Austrian-German border. Photo / Thomas Bywater

From the southern edge of Germany, our route meandered south through Switzerland, Austria and into Italy. On a journey of a similar distance from Auckland to Taupō, or the Southern Alps via Arthur’s Pass, you’ll hear a smattering of German, French, Italian and even Romansh – one of the world’s rarest languages. There are dialects particular to one or two valleys. Like a fondue of different languages and cultures, it all melts into one another.

Zugspitze Rail, Germany

The highest mountain in Germany. One of Europe’s seven highest summits. Even its name sounds like a challenge. Fortunately, this 2962m slab of Wetterstein also comes with a shortcut that makes it accessible to those with the shortest of legs.

The Seilebahn is the world’s longest free-span cable car. Three kilometres of cable haul the cabins up to where eagles dare. Fortunately, the first part of the journey from Garmisch is a bit more sedate. A cogwheel train can be taken directly from town to the cable car.

The Zugspitze Sielbahn is the world’s longest freespan cable car, up Germany's highest mountain. Photo / Bayerische Zugspitzbahn, Matthias Fend

The whole journey is pushchair-friendly. There’s nothing like standing atop an Alpine summit with a pram, surrounded by mountaineers. From here it’s only a 200m stroll to the golden cross. There is a restaurant, Panorama 2962, at the top station, but you’ll want to take plenty of snacks. And watch out for the cheeky “Alpendole” black birds, spiritual cousins of the kea. They are known to steal sandwiches.

It’s a big day out. A round trip from Garmisch takes around three to four hours. Best to start early to avoid additional hanging around.

€75 per adult return ($144). Children under 6 travel free

Spielplatz Heidipfad and Kinder Kneippe, Pizol, Switzerland

Above Maienfield on Mt Pizol, the “Heidi-path” is a barefoot playground that takes you through the landscape from the children’s book. Starting from the Pardeil mountain station, it’s an hour-long round trip, depending on how often you stop. Climbing frames, glockenspiels and a Kneipp trail mean that it could easily be half a day. It’s free to access, but hard to get to without a gondola pass.

Barefoot family adventures are an alpine thing: the Heidipfad Kneipp track, Maiendorf. Photo / Sam, My Switzerland

The path is reached via cable car from Bad Ragaz.

Gondola fares are 43 CHF per adult and 22 CHF per child ($88/$45) return

heidiland.com

Kaunergrat nature park, Austria

Kaunergrat nature park house in the Oetztal Alps is located at the “Schnittstelle”, or meeting point of three valleys. A natural lookout, the playground is inspired by the Gallic-Roman fort that used to watch over the mountain pass. With a lookout tower and raised walkway, you can appreciate the commanding view of the “Gachen Blick”. Asterix would be right at home. Complete with ramparts and the odd Roman shield, it’s not your average playground in the woods. Here you’ll also find the Kaunergrat Alpine Wildlife centre with free entry to the covered exhibition space, out of the unpredictable mountain weather.

Kaunergrat's Naturparkhaus is located at the meeting point of three valleys in Austria's Oetztal Alps. Photo / Tirol Werbung

Admission, free. Closed Monday.

kaunergrat.at

Bridling water playground, Austria

Even at the Zillertal’s dizzying altitudes, summers can be hot, so the water playground in the Scheulingwald forest close to the centre of Mayerhofen is a welcome attraction. Dissected by “Brindlang” water channels, you’ll find dams, mill wheels and water runs. Recently built sandpits and climbing frames. An ideal place to find a bit of shade and a refreshing take on a playground waterworks.

The Brindlang playground in Mayerhofen offers welcome shade in high summer. Photo / Tirol Werbung

Free

mayrhofen.at

Globis Alpenspielplatz, Engelberg, Switzerland

The summer activity centre in the Engelberg Alps has enough activities to span an entire family holiday. There is a high ropes and climbing course that even adults might find challenging; also, a “marmot slide”, which resembles a 700m natural helter-skelter and tunnel run. However, for a 2-year-old and two tired parents, there were plenty of gravity-related thrills that were far more our speed: namely, the “Holzkugelpfad” or wooden ball path. Somewhere between golf and a marble run, the centre sells balls (7CHF or $14 a pop) to take along a specially built course of downhill channels and contraptions. These wooden shot puts were the souvenir we didn’t know we needed.

Accessible by the Brunni cable car.

Adult 34 CHF ($69), return. Under 6 free.

brunni.ch

Zammer Lochputz gorge walk, Austria

The Lötzklamm gorge is a scenic walkway above a torrent of white water named after a “bull’s head”. That might not sound like an easy pitch to a toddler, but the setting is spectacular. On a high metal walkway, surrounded by waterfalls and gorges and a Roman tower, the loop walk is an hour and a half of Tolkien fantasy. The gorge opens to a view down the valley from the top of the 30m Lötzer waterfall, which has what is probably the most picturesque hydroelectric power station you’ll encounter. Entry comes with a hard hat.

Zammer Lochputz gorge walk in Austria is a 90-minute Tolkien adventure on metal walkways. Photo / Tirol Werbung

Parking is limited. Leave your car at the Zams Hospital or take the Zams Römerweg bus.

Adults €5 ($9.60), children under 6 free.

Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Olperl’s Nature Park Sesto, Italy

Monte Elmo sits above the Tyrolean town of Sesto, or Sexten, depending on which way you’re approaching. Despite the confused Italo-Deutsch identity, you’re now officially in northern Italy. However, they’re still mad for the playground at the top of a gondola in these parts, too. The Olperl Nature Park is a playground and petting zoo in the scenically appointed Drei Zinnen/Tre Chime range of the Dolomites. Viewing platforms and towers elevate the barefoot track. However, accessing via the cable car from either Sesto or Versciaco, the €20 one-way cost makes it a pricy option compared to others. With the hike a meandering 10km or three hours back down the valley, it’s not going to be an ideal family walk for everyone.

Operl's Bergwelt looks out over the Drei Zinnen in German-speaking Italy. Photo /M Kottersteger, Suedtirolerland

€23 per adult ($44) one way. Free for kids under 8.

