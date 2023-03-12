Masks are no longer mandatory on flights throughout most of the world, though some US states still strongly recommend them. Photo / File

A tech millionaire has been slammed for his “creepy” request to a woman on a plane, with claims he offered the stranger $100,000 to remove a face mask for the flight.

Steve Kirsch, who has promoted misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines throughout the pandemic, said he “explained they (masks) don’t work” to his seatmate who apparently worked for a pharmaceutical company.

He tweeted the story while apparently on board the Delta flight, and said he started by offering her $100 and worked up.

I am on board a Delta flight right now. The person sitting next to me in first class refused $100,000 to remove her mask for the entire flight. No joke. This was after I explained they don’t work. She works for a pharma company. pic.twitter.com/Q8Hwzhkmxf — Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) March 10, 2023

She reportedly rejected his offer, but Kirsch continued to harass the woman about her mask, even pointing out that if she removed the mask to eat and drink, “she could be infected with one breath”.

“She took off her mask as soon as the breakfast was served,” he wrote.

“Because everyone knows you can’t get infected while you’re eating!

And I pointed out that when she removed the mask for eating and drinking, she could be infected with one breath. So she had full disclosure. — Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) March 10, 2023

“Maybe next time I’ll sit next to someone who had an account at Silicon Valley Bank.”

Backlash to the entrepreneur’s story came thick and fast, with many pointing out how strange it was for him to harass the woman to take his money to “remove coverings” from her body.

“Ew. Do you make a habit of offering money to random women to remove coverings from their bodies mid-air?” former Democrat state representative nominee Jess Piper wrote.

“Stop bugging people who are minding their own business with your creepy nonsense,” infectious disease expert Alastair McAlpine said.

“All you’re doing here is admitting you patronised and harassed a woman who made a decision she thought was best for her,” another user wrote.

“Way to own yourself on here, man.”

How is her mask wearing affecting you? — Tauriq Moosa (@tauriqmoosa) March 10, 2023

Ew. Do you make a habit of offering money to random women to remove coverings from their bodies mid-air? — Jess Piper (@piper4missouri) March 11, 2023

This is wildly creepy, you get that, right? Every part of this. From the request, to the expression, to the fact you decided to tweet this! — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) March 11, 2023

Imagine pretending you have $100,000 cash-in-hand, and using that alleged money to try to embarrass a masked woman who also likely does not exist. — Abby (@abbythetweet) March 10, 2023

I asked the people sitting next to me on the plane if I paid them $10,000 would they remove their mask for the duration of the flight? Both declined the offer.



Maybe I should offer $100,000 next time? This can quantify the amount of brainwashing. pic.twitter.com/VLlymusmcq — Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) March 7, 2023

The millionaire also has a history of claiming to be trying to help with the Covid-19 pandemic, but has been linked to spreading a variety of misinformation about masks and vaccines.

American federal law no longer requires masks be worn in airports or on planes, but certain cities and states may still require them at airports.

Delta Airlines said masks are optional for customers and employees for domestic and international travel, except where required by “applicable governments” – which may include requiring masks on-board or in the airport gate or lounges.

“If this is the case, Delta will make an announcement at the gate and on board and may also place signage in the areas where masks are required,” Delta noted on its website.

International travellers are also asked to “continue to bring a mask with you” just in case.

Southwest’s website says passengers are “always welcome to wear a mask while travelling if you prefer to”.



