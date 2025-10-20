Advertisement
Te Karaka Lodge review: Rural Waikaretu retreat offers food, spa and farm tours

Alexia Santamaria
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Te Karaka Lodge offers a luxury escape just two hours from Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Want to escape the city rush but without the hassle of a big trip? This dreamy lodge may be the ticket, writes Alexia Santamaria.

Driving towards Te Karaka Lodge in Waikaretu, you’d be forgiven for thinking “where exactly in the back of beyond am I going?” As you cross the

Save