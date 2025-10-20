Want to escape the city rush but without the hassle of a big trip? This dreamy lodge may be the ticket, writes Alexia Santamaria.
Driving towards Te Karaka Lodge in Waikaretu, you’d be forgiven for thinking “where exactly in the back of beyond am I going?” As you cross the bridge at Mercer and 110km/h expressway turns to single-lane country roads flanked by rolling pastures straight out of a movie, it’s hard not to decompress as you meander past cows grazing, a conference of seemingly very opinionated pheasants, the babbling Araroa stream, a tiny school, bursts of bright yellow gorse flowers, green paddocks and sleepy townships. The road winds on, passing cars becoming rarer, and just before you arrive, the landscape shifts to classic Port Waikato limestone strata, emerald bush and nikau palms before you pop out on the gravel road that leads to Te Karaka Station. What an amazing drive.
Arriving at golden hour with evening light bathing the hills, I’m greeted (okay, not greeted, but they’re in the surrounding paddocks when I drive in) by bouncing lambs scrambling after their mums. This is my rural dream. Te Karaka Lodge itself is actually pretty understated from the outside, the inky-black buildings a study in minimalist restraint rather than excessive show. No grand facades, just clean, contemporary architecture that makes it even more of a surprise when you open the door into a lush space with soaring, white high-ceilings, large sofas layered texturally with cushions and throws, inviting fireplaces, elegant coffee tables, statement lighting and floor-to-ceiling windows looking out on endless rolling hills.
Super friendly Aaron Gereats, who manages the lodge with his wife Danielle, gives me the tour. He points out the heated swimming spa, pétanque piste, board games and dreamy lounge (guests have been known to fall asleep on those couches), but also the features not listed on websites and brochures – that there are no TVs in bedrooms, that spirits in the bar are sourced from small New Zealand producers, that there are books to curl up with and long walks to take. This is a place where complete relaxation is the only goal. Unlike many lodges, there are not a million things to do nearby, it’s about doing less and giving your brain a break from busyness and technology and deadlines.