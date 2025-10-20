My room is calm and inviting with a huge bathroom. I love the look of the plush king bed dressed in crisp white linens and a warm wool throw. It’s all neutral tones, lifted subtly with pops of gold and blue for personality. Above the bed hangs striking local artwork, while outside, a hanging egg chair catches my eye as a potential morning coffee spot. Bags dropped, I head out for drinks and canapes in the dining room, where an enormous white marble island is the striking centrepiece. A gin from Awildian – up the road in Coromandel – is just the ticket with delicious bites from lodge chef Stuart.

Just two hours from Auckland, Te Karaka Lodge is a countryside escape designed for slowing down. Photo / Supplied

Once seated, Stuart turns out a fabulous four-courser, my highlight being the fanciest whitebait fritters I’ve had in a long time, loosely held together by an eggy batter and perfectly pimped with whitebait caviar and with salad fresh from the garden. The fireplace roars, the Hawke’s Bay red matches our bougie Beef Wellington perfectly, and my Auckland life feels very far away. Stuart agrees, he’s worked all over the world, including for the famous Roux Brothers in London, and has swapped a hectic catering job in Tāmaki Makaurau for a place with views like this and the freedom to cook exactly what he pleases every day. He’s feeling quite smug about his life choices.

Post-dinner, it’s tempting to become one with those wonderful comfortable couches, but that giant bed calls. Sleep comes easily after a soak in the bath with locally made salts, one of many thoughtful details here, like Waikato’s legendary Zealong tea in the kitchen, honey from the farm’s hives, and jars of snacky treats made by the chef in-house.

In the morning, I’ve booked an ATV farm tour with James, the station manager. The working dogs bound onto the back as we roll out to explore this incredible 600ha beef and lamb farm. Scenic ridgelines, native bush and open paddocks stretch ahead, dotted with more adorable lambs than my heart can actually take – at peak, the farm runs up to 8000 sheep. We pause to let a polite herd of cows pass, “shepherded” by the diligent canine crew, before reaching a glistening waterway that sparkles in the morning sun. At the farm’s highest point, I briefly consider refusing to get back on board; I can picture myself here for hours with a blanket and flask of coffee, soaking up the rare joy of feeling like the only person on earth. No wonder they offer romantic picnics as an option (as well as spa treatments, yoga, meditation, walking tracks and even harakeke weaving).

Te Karaka Lodge sits on a 600-hectare working beef and sheep farm. Photo / Supplied

The environment is considered here, wherever possible. Over the past eight years, the team have planted 100ha of mānuka and native trees, double-fenced waterways and worked on predator control initiatives. James, a fourth-generation farmer, knows the importance of protecting the land that gives so much. The rest of my weekend drifts by in a blissful rhythm of reading, soaking in the spa, napping, and revelling in being laptop-free. At night, the stars shine above a countryside so dark and still that it feels like the world has actually stopped. Silence reigns, and for a moment, I imagine trading city life for this. It may be the burnt-out Aucklander cliché migration, but maybe now I understand how it happens.

Leaving reluctantly the next day, I feel like I’ve been gifted time – real, unhurried time – and remember what it feels like to truly stop. I’m not sure what it says about us as a society, but this is something so many of us need, whether it’s camping at the beach in summer or at a beautiful property like this. If you’re looking for a true escape without travelling for days (it’s only two hours from Auckland), Te Karaka might be one of the best secret getaways you never knew your soul needed.

tekarakalodge.co.nz

The journalist stayed courtesy of Hamilton Waikato Tourism.