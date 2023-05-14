Each week in Sunday Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.
Cowabunga!
Travellers to the Great Barrier Reef can now take part in a full-day turtle experience on Fitzroy Island. Just 45 minutes by ferry from Cairns/Gimuy, guests help out at the Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Centre and snorkel over Australia’s first offshore coral nursery. Assist in feeding the turtles, survey the coral and if you’re lucky, find a new turtle to name. fitzroyisland.com/tours-day-trips/turtle-rehabilitation-tours
Swift-ibition
Only in New York could you find a Taylor Swift costume exhibition. Opening on May 20 at the Museum of Arts and Design (MAD), Taylor Swift: Storyteller will feature many of the songstress’ ensembles, including cheerleader and ballerina outfits, as well as props, jewellery and plenty of razzle-dazzle. On until September 4. madmuseum.org/exhibition/taylor-swift-storyteller
Mind the gap
Following record-breaking snowfall that’s delayed the summer season, the Grand Canyon North Rim is set to reopen on June 2. If you’ve always dreamed of visiting the Grand Canyon, know this: the remote North Rim attracts fewer crowds than the South Rim and is notably less developed, albeit well-facilitated with visitor centres and the North Rim Campground. Nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit
Killing time
After a three-year hiatus, Singapore’s free city tours recommenced last month. Passengers transiting or transferring through Singapore Changi Airport can choose from four different tours, including the new Changi Precinct Tour. Perfect if you’re transiting with time to kill. Advance booking is required. changiairport.com/en/airport-guide/facilities-and-services/free-singapore-tour.html
Wellington’s new digs
Next time you’re in Wellington and craving luxury, head to the city’s only premium 4.5-star apartment-style hotel. The Sebel Wellington Lower Hutt by Accor opened on Wednesday. Located on High St in the heart of The Hutt, enjoy river views and modern kitchen facilities. If DIY isn’t in your repertoire, Grazie, a new Italian restaurant, is located on the ground floor. all.accor.com/hotel/A0G1/index.en.shtml