Discover new experiences on Australia's Fitzroy Island. Photo / Getty Images

Each week in Sunday Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Cowabunga!

Travellers to the Great Barrier Reef can now take part in a full-day turtle experience on Fitzroy Island. Just 45 minutes by ferry from Cairns/Gimuy, guests help out at the Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Centre and snorkel over Australia’s first offshore coral nursery. Assist in feeding the turtles, survey the coral and if you’re lucky, find a new turtle to name. fitzroyisland.com/tours-day-trips/turtle-rehabilitation-tours

A sea green turtle swimming at Fitzroy Island in Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Swift-ibition

Only in New York could you find a Taylor Swift costume exhibition. Opening on May 20 at the Museum of Arts and Design (MAD), Taylor Swift: Storyteller will feature many of the songstress’ ensembles, including cheerleader and ballerina outfits, as well as props, jewellery and plenty of razzle-dazzle. On until September 4. madmuseum.org/exhibition/taylor-swift-storyteller

Taylor Swift: Storyteller opens on May 20 at the Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) in New York. Photo / Supplied

Mind the gap

Following record-breaking snowfall that’s delayed the summer season, the Grand Canyon North Rim is set to reopen on June 2. If you’ve always dreamed of visiting the Grand Canyon, know this: the remote North Rim attracts fewer crowds than the South Rim and is notably less developed, albeit well-facilitated with visitor centres and the North Rim Campground. Nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit

Grand Canyon North Rim's 2023 summer season is set to open on June 2. Photo / Dennis Swena

Killing time

After a three-year hiatus, Singapore’s free city tours recommenced last month. Passengers transiting or transferring through Singapore Changi Airport can choose from four different tours, including the new Changi Precinct Tour. Perfect if you’re transiting with time to kill. Advance booking is required. changiairport.com/en/airport-guide/facilities-and-services/free-singapore-tour.html

There are free tours for visitors transiting in Singapore. Photo / Yik Keat

Wellington’s new digs

Next time you’re in Wellington and craving luxury, head to the city’s only premium 4.5-star apartment-style hotel. The Sebel Wellington Lower Hutt by Accor opened on Wednesday. Located on High St in the heart of The Hutt, enjoy river views and modern kitchen facilities. If DIY isn’t in your repertoire, Grazie, a new Italian restaurant, is located on the ground floor. all.accor.com/hotel/A0G1/index.en.shtml