Travel

Tasmania holidays: 10 reasons to visit Tasmania in winter

By Danielle Norton
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Winter in Tasmania is a fairy tale affair. Photo / Tourism Tasmania

From floating saunas to whisky weeks, Tasmania is winter at its most magical, writes Danielle Norton.

Not all holidays are about drinking cocktails on sun-soaked tropical beaches. This winter, head south to Tasmania where you’ll find crisp air, hearty food, roaring fires and a warm welcome.

1. Tuck into

