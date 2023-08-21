Seeing an NBA game live is one of Bracewell's must-see travel experiences. Photo / Unsplash

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

It was to the Gold Coast Australia. My strongest memory was going to the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum, opening a treasure chest and a skeleton came out screaming. I cried for about five days.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

Chaotic. In a good way. I have a big family so we didn’t often travel all together. I remember going to the UK, Dad falling asleep so we went out shopping without him. I opened up my phone and it said “Dad created a group chat called ‘traitors’ and added you”. He still hasn’t forgiven us.

Who has most inspired your travels?

I think Urzila Carlson was a big inspiration for moving across the Ditch [Bracewell lives in Melbourne]. I mean, she didn’t move here, but she paved the way for so many NZ comics to have a shot in Australia. So I reckon she’d top the list.

What is the greatest trip you’ve ever been on?

I think my greatest trip is always my most recent, because my memory is so shoddy. My partner and I did a three-week trip in Japan and I came back so rejuvenated. I finally folded all the washing that had been piling up. That’s how you know you had a good trip. We went on a tour and met so many great people, I loved every moment. I wouldn’t say I’m a pro skier, but staying in Hakuba, skiing down those beautiful slopes and then walking home seeing snow monkeys jumping around in the trees was pretty incredible.

And the worst?

I cry a lot at airports. They stress me out. My worst start to a trip would have to be arriving in LAX. The customs attendant said “why are you visiting the US, Ma’am?” and I said “Just to check it out!”. Which was a terrible answer. I managed to get it back on track by talking about Disneyland, but then I got through customs and BNZ was completely shut down and my bank cards weren’t working. I know they say always bring cash, but I thought we’d moved past that. So I was essentially stuck at the airport until it started working again and I could pay for a cab out of there.

What’s your approach to packing for a big trip?

My approach is stupid. I pack 25 pairs of underwear for a two-week trip like I’m going to soil myself every day. I never bring enough tops, way too many pants. My problem is I have no system at all, I don’t even think about full outfits I just throw things in and work it out later.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

My sister lived in the UK for a few years, which meant she had done a lot of travel. So, when I went to visit her, we’d skip the places she’d already been and try somewhere new. So I haven’t been to France, but I have been to Slovenia. Which was incredible! It’s not a place that was on my bucket list but I’d definitely love to go back. One day we were so tired, we thought, hey let’s just stay in our Airbnb, we don’t really need to see Ljubljana, we’ve got a big day of driving tomorrow. Thankfully we changed our minds because it was one of the coolest places I’ve ever seen. People playing music in the streets, live performances, amazing food. So glad we didn’t just lie in bed.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

Ha! I’m a comedian, I’ve never seen a sunrise in my life. Sunsets are more my style, and I find you can’t beat New Zealand sunsets. When I was home for Christmas last year, we were staying in Stanmore Bay. It was one of those nights where you step outside and you are like ‘Woah’. I love that you can live in New Zealand for most of your life, and you still get blown away by the landscapes. We’re a very lucky country.

What’s the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

I dump my bag in another room so I don’t have to think about unpacking for another week.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

My little rescue dog Charles. I wish I could sit him down and explain to him that I’m going to be back soon but his brain is too small to understand. I should also say my partner because I travel a lot for work without him, but he gets it.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

I have yet to go to an NBA game and that is something I really need to do. Whenever I’m in the US, it’s after the NBA season, or playoff time when tickets are a bajillion dollars.

What’s your favourite thing about travel?

When you first arrive at your accommodation, you can put your bags down. It’s the simple things. Then you can start planning your day. Man, I love planning.

