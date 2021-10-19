Take Auckland's bubble-friendly Street Art Bike Challenge and open air Art Week

Aucklanders are being challenged to take bubble-compliant cycle ride around the most artistic districts. Photo / EcoMatters, Supplied

Aucklanders are encouraged to get on their bike this weekend for a self-guided bubble-friendly tour of the city's secret street art.

The Street Art Bike Challenge runs throughout the month of October.

The self-guided tour maps almost 300 individual pieces of art around TāmakiMakaurau. From painted power boxes to iconic bits of urban design, it's a chance to see art in your own backyard, you might not have known existed.

Designed to be compatible with Level 3, organisers EcoMatters came up with the idea to keep Aucklanders active while in lockdown.

There's never been a better time to pick up a bike, said Bike Hubs Manager Brent Bielby:

"There's less traffic than usual, the streets are relatively stress-free, making cycling with the family a fun and safe experience."

Working to the kaupapa of getting more people cycling, EcoMatters are running free, distanced cycle repair clinics under Level 3, to get Aucklanders back on their bikes.

These are run from Bike Hubs in New Lynn, Henderson and Glen Innes.

"If you need a basic repair so you can ride safely again, we would love to help you out," says Bielby.

If you needed any more encouragement to go out and explore, there's $1000 in cycle-related prizes to be won through the challenge.

Cyclists are asked to take a picture of themselves, their bike and their favourite piece of Auckland street art. To be in to win, share their cycling snaps to Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #StreetArtBikeChallenge and details of where they are.

Lockdowns and the appetite to explore their backyard has led to ever more Kiwis picking up a bike says project manager Bailey Gorst.

"So far we've had over 600 entries," she says. "More than we had for the whole of last year's event."

The competition runs until the end of the month, 31 October, when EcoMatters Bike Hubs and 99 Bikes will draw their winners.

Visit ecomatters.org.nz for details.

Check alert level restrictions and Ministry of Health advice before travel. covid19.govt.nz

Auckland's open air gallery

Freewheeling into Auckland Art Week, 5-14 November, the Street Art Bike Challenge is the perfect event to whet your appetite for art.

Here are some of the other top events that you can enjoy outdoors.

Changing Lanes is a temporary exhibition designed to change the heart of the city.

The project aims to "enhance public spaces and uplift spirits" with hidden artworks in public spaces. Victoria Car Park to Durham Street East, artists including Eryn Forsyth and Bobbie Gray will be adding a bit of culture to the CBD, you'll be able to see from your car.

There are 13 walking tours on itineraries across the region, from Princes Street to Riverhaven.

In Matakana the Sculptureum's creator Anthony Grant will be leading a tour of the grounds on 13 and 14 November, telling the story of the remarkable outdoor art collection.

Brick Bay Sculpture Trail will be free to the public on 14 November, alert levels pending.

For details visit artweekauckland.co.nz