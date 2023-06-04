Take a seat at the world's longest bar. Photo / Getty Images

Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Raising the bar

The newly opened Humble Baron bar (located at the Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tennesse) is officially home to the world’s longest bar. Around 157m in length, with bar stools to seat up to 202 patrons and 17 bartender stations to pick from, may you never have to wait for a drink again. humblebaron.com

Humble Baron bar (located at the Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tennesse) is home to the world’s longest bar. Photo / Supplied

Oh, to be a child again

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London knows how to treat its youngest guests. Following a treasure hunt map to discover the city’s most famous sites, kids can become one of three Little Rangers: a Park Ranger, Sloane Ranger or Royal Ranger. Bespoke activities include feeding Royal ceremonial horses, a personal shopping experience at Harvey Nichols, a dressing-up box and complimentary photo shoot, in-room movie evenings, and a recently launched children’s spa menu. mandarinoriental.com/en/london/hyde-park?src=loc.local_listing.molon.ggl

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London has a host of exciting activities for children. Photo / Supplied; Mandarin Oriental

Nature nurtures

Introducing Unyoked; overnight nature stays in totally secluded locations. With roughly 100 off-grid and sustainable cabins in Australia, New Zealand and the UK, this now includes four cool cabins just two hours outside of Auckland, in Waikino and Raglan. unyoked.co

Unyoked; the start-up that creates overnight nature stays in secluded locations. Photo / Supplied

Here’s to you, Mrs Robinson

Following sold-out shows in London’s West End and a worldwide tour, The Simon & Garfunkel Story returns to Aotearoa in August for performances in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch from August 11-13. Covering the lives and careers of the pair, experience the songs and stories that shaped them, including their split, individual solo careers and a stunning recreation of their 1981 Central Park reunion concert. thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com