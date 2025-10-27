Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Tainan street food guide: Where to find Taiwan’s best local eats

Katie Lockhart
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Tainan, Taiwan. Photo / Unsplash

Tainan, Taiwan. Photo / Unsplash

Most hungry travellers make a beeline for the dumpling houses and night markets of Taipei. But head south to Tainan, and you’ll find the country’s unofficial food capital, writes Katie Lockhart.

“Tainan is the oldest city in Taiwan and has had centuries to perfect its culinary traditions,” says Clarissa Wei,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save