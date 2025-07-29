I will start with Nature’s Energy, which has a few bathhouses dotted throughout Sydney. I visited the one in Glebe, and can say it is no wonder it’s an award-winning institution. When you arrive, you take a quick shower with a salt scrub before choosing one of many spaces to relax in.

There is a traditional 80–90°C Finnish sauna with hot rocks, a 55–65°C infrared sauna, a steam room and a spa pool. There is also a room with full-body red and near-infrared panels. Standing in front of one of these for 10 minutes is supposed to support skin clarity, cellular energy, muscle recovery, and sleep. As for the cold spaces, there are ice baths and outdoor pale showers.

Massage with crystals at Nature's Energy. Photo / Supplied

The range of temperatures offered at Nature’s Energy is a real selling point. There is the option of taking a more mellow approach, which I appreciated – not only because I’m a bit of a wimp when it comes to ice baths, but because the health benefits of undergoing extreme temperature changes are contested.

Following my hot-cold session, I was treated to an exceptional massage. Again, the concept of the bathhouse is basic, if not primitive. But the experience is enhanced by the botanical décor, natural oils and crystals, which feature heavily at Nature’s Energy. The environment is soothing, and the staff welcoming.

Cold plunge bath and shower at Nature's Energy. Photo / Supplied

It all might sound a bit “woo-hoo”, but I left feeling a million times more relaxed than when I arrived. I had never thought to spend time at a bathhouse during a city holiday. For some reason, we associate spas with holidays in the Pacific Islands. But why not take a break from the wining, dining and retail therapy on offer in a city, and indulge in some natural therapy?

While I enjoyed spending my time at Nature’s Energy alone and in peace, going to the bathhouse is a social outing for many – an opportunity to connect with someone over a shared experience without necessarily talking.

This was the vibe at the second bathhouse I visited, Slow House Bondi. Quintessentially ‘Bondi’, this place was frequented by the toned and the tanned, who were surely qualified to appear on Bondi Rescue – as lifeguards, of course.

Mineral pools at Slow House Bondi. Photo / Supplied

Entering Slow House Bondi, which is tucked in the basement of a parking building, feels like stepping into an ancient Greek-inspired sanctuary. The fitout is beautiful, enhanced by the use of warm ambient light. You can see why Slow House Bondi has amassed quite the Instagram following.

There is a Finnish sauna, steam room, various mineral pools, ice and cold plunge baths you can move through. There is also an infrared offering, available for a few extra dollars. The space is more open than Nature’s Energy, which feels quaint in comparison.

Ambient vibe at Slow House Bondi. Photo / Supplied

A bonus of my Slow House Bondi experience was discovering a wonderful brand of natural Australian-made hair and body products, Leif (which I later discovered is available in New Zealand). It’s the first time I’ve found plant-based shampoo and conditioner that actually work. The eucalyptus and rosella smell amazing, and the packaging is chic.

I returned home with a stockpile of Leif goods I bought and an appreciation for making time to unwind during a city holiday. Being in a new place is so much more enriching when you are attuned to your senses. Question is - are you game enough to plunge into an ice bath to really tap into those senses?

Sydney, Australia

Several airlines fly direct to Sydney from New Zealand, including Air New Zealand, Qantas, and Jetstar.

naturesenergy.com.au

slowhousebondi.com

New Zealand Herald Travel visited courtesy of Destination NSW.