Tour Venice on a river cruise

Uncover the enchanted beauty and breathtaking history of Venice and Northern Italy. Spend seven nights onboard Uniworld’s S. S. La Venezia on this boutique river cruise. Not only will you benefit from an enviable location in Venice, you’ll also explore the waterfront shops, colourful facades and peaceful canals unique to Burano, Mazzorbo and Torcello. Further south, discover Chioggia, a charming southern port loved by fishermen. And savour the spectacular wine and cuisine of this region every step of the way. Book with Travel Associates to get a bonus of EUR150 onboard credit per person.

From $10,039 pp, this deal is on sale until May 31, 2025. Departs Venice May 17, 2026. Airfares are additional. Additional terms and conditions apply. Book at travel-associates.co.nz/cruises/italy/venice---the-jewels-of-veneto---venice-to-venice-20657989 or call 0800 951 655.

Visit Venice' wonders with this tour. Photo / Getty Images

Save nearly $1,000 on this England tour

Save $970 pp on this 10-day small group tour with Globus. Covering the scenic splendour of the Cotswolds and the Lake District in England, as well as the Lowlands and Highlands of Scotland, you will see it all. From castles in Windsor and Edinburgh to palaces at Blenheim and Scone, you’ll experience the delights, history, and culture of the two countries. Limited to just 18 guests per departure, you’re invited to explore the world with more room to explore, and rare experiences designed for smaller groups.

From $8,765 pp, this is on sale until June 1, 2025, and departs Windsor Sep 1, 2025. Airfares and transfers are additional. Visit flightcentre.co.nz/product/20792791 or call 0800 427 555 to book or for full terms and conditions.

Tick off the best spots in England and Scotland with this tour. Photo / Getty Images

Tour Perth and Margaret in one trip

Enjoy the perfect blend of city charm and coastal beauty with this Perth and Margaret River escape. This package includes four nights at InterContinental Perth City Centre (two nights before and two nights after your Margaret River escape), a three-day Margaret River Escape Package, two nights’ accommodation at Margarets Beach Resort in a Studio or similar, three days touring with a local expert guide, wine tasting at three premium wineries, two breakfasts and three lunches, entry fee onto the Busselton Jetty, a Mammoth Cave tour, and a tour of Leeuwin Lighthouse with entry into the grounds at Cape Leeuwin.

This holiday starts from $2129 pp twin share. Valid for travel from June 4 to June 17, June 30 to August 31, and September 12 to September 27, 2025. Book by May 29, 2025 at helloworld.co.nz/deal/30157/perth-and-margaret-river-escape-intercontinental-perth-city-centre.

Stay in Perth and cruise Margaret in this two-in-one deal.

Stay and ski at Canada’s largest ski park

Whistler Blackcomb is Canada’s largest ski resort, with a combined 8,171 acres of terrain spread across two peaks (Whistler Mountain and Blackcomb Mountain) and receives an average of 11.4 meters of snow per season.

House of Travel is offering a seven-night stay at the four-star Delta Whistler Village Suites, from $8249 per family (two adults and two kids aged 12 years and younger). This package also includes a five-day Whistler Blackcomb Restricted Day Pass and a CA$100 Food and Beverage Voucher per stay. Flights are additional. Valid until June 30 unless sold out, for travel from January 2 to February 12 and February 22 to March 22, 2026. Visit houseoftravel.co.nz/deals/canada/stay-ski-whistler-delta-whistler-village-suites or call 0800 713 715 to book.