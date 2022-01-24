Eco-accommodation sustainable travellers will love

It's 2022 and if you didn't already know, it's cool to care about the planet.

Fortunately, New Zealand isn't short of luxury lodges, glamp-sites and seaside villas that are easy on the environment (and the eyes).

NORTHLAND

The Huts

They may be inspired by the simplicity of seaweed-picker huts but there is nothing plain about the view one gets of Shipwreck Bay when staying at these luxurious eco-cabins. From the organic bedding to the locally-sourced breakfast, the accommodation is dedicated to regenerating the land while helping you reconnect with it.

From $250 per night

thehuts.co.nz

Ocean views at The Landing in Northland. Photo / Supplied

The Landing

If you love world-class food and wine, stunning scenery, and sustainability, book a night (or two) at The Landing in the Bay of Islands. Proudly certified Toitū carbon-zero, the 35ha of regenerated land hosts just four residences for optimum serenity. Order a picnic for your day's adventures, take a cooking class with the head chef, visit Kerikeri's farmers' market and don't miss The Landing's wine-tasting tour.

From $4560 per night

thelandingnz.com

AUCKLAND

Warblers Retreat, Albany

Whether you're looking for peaceful relaxation or charming romance, Warblers Retreat five-star eco escape has you covered. Nestled amid lush forest, the accommodation is the perfect place to return after days of forest walks, relaxing massage, yoga classes and Reiki healing sessions.

From $450 per night

warblersretreat.nz

Parohe Retreat, Kawau Island

Indulge in a taste of island life at the newly opened Parohe Retreat. Set in native bush, the Scandinavian-inspired cabins, cabanas, and seaview villa embrace natural elements, while the 1860s honeymoon cottage is romantic and rustic. Nourish your mind with forest bathing, massage, nature walks and yoga, or attend one of their wellness retreats.

From $575 per night

parohe.co.nz/accommodation

RUAPEHU

Enjoy a picnic at Te Awa Glamping. Photo / Supplied

Te Awa Glamping, Taumarunui

After stepping into your trendy eco tent and perusing the welcome hamper packed with local goodies, days at Te Awa are free to rest or explore. Relax with a book and some bubbles in the outdoor bath or order a nourishing picnic you can take to the secluded riversides. Meanwhile, 10 per cent of the accommodation's profits go toward protecting and regenerating the precious awa.

From $440 per night

teawaglamping.co.nz

ROTORUA

Kokako Retreat, Hamurana

Good for the soul and environment, this new Canopy Camping spot offers a lavish glamping experience just outside Rotorua. On a hill in the bush, the hut's glass and wood exterior blends into the forest, while an outdoor tub provides epic sunset and sunrise views. Even better, proceeds go towards the DoC Kōkako breeding programme and Mental Health Services.

From $350 per night

canopycamping.co.nz/kokako-retreat



TARANAKI

Ahu Ahu Beach Villas in New Plymouth. Photo / Supplied

Ahu Ahu Beach Villas, New Plymouth

Just 20 minutes from New Plymouth, with views across the Tasman Sea, these sustainable beachfront villas have been lovingly built No 8-wire-style, using old wharf piles, 100-year-old French clay tiles and other innovative items to create an eco-friendly accommodation that's full of character.

From $315 per night

ahu.co.nz



TAUPŌ

Puketui Forest Escape in Taupo. Photo / Supplied

Puketui Forest Escape, Ōruanui

Venture through more than 30ha of private native forest and you may just find Puketui Forest Escape. Totally off-grid, Puketui is mainly solar-powered, with water supplied from nearby springs and an oh-so-fancy compost loo. Your stay will also contribute to Puketui's efforts to make the forest predator-free.

From $399 per night

puketui.co.nz

WHANGANUI-MANAWATŪ

Ridge Top Farm, Tapuae

Kiwi farm experience or the comfort of luxury? Why not both, asks Ridge Top Farm. Hidden away on scenic farmland, this country-themed glamp-site offers a stunning panoramic view of Kāpiti Island, Mt Taranaki and Mt Ruapehu from your luxury tent, complete with a camp kitchen, and campfire.

From $190 per night

canopycamping.co.nz/ridge-top-farm

HAWKE'S BAY

Redcliffe Homestead, Redcliffe

Old-school character meets modern sustainability at this renovated 1880s villa in Redcliffe. Formerly a sheep station homestead, the luxury bed and breakfast, which has only two rooms, boasts a Qualmark Gold Sustainable Tourism Business Award and has two adorable Labradors to greet visitors.

From $175 per night

redcliffe.co.nz





MARLBOROUGH

Fossickers Hut, Canvastown

In the small, gold-mining town of Canvastown is a portal back in time known as Fossickers Hut. In the native bush with a soundtrack of birdlife, the four-person cabin feels like a treehouse hidden from the world. From the handmade plates and coal kitchen to the fire-heated bath, the rustic spot is guaranteed to help guests unwind and unplug from the hustle and bustle.

From $250 per night

canopycamping.co.nz/fossickers-hut

FIORDLAND

Fiordland Eco retreat, Te Anau

See Fiordland National Park from a whole new perspective at this fancy eco-retreat. Built by locals using sustainable materials, this luxury three-bedroom escape immerses you in tranquil surroundings. Take a dip in the solar-powered hot tub while you enjoy a stunning 260-degree view of Lake Te Anau and the Fiordland mountains.

From $640 per night

fiordlandecoretreat.com





CANTERBURY

Te Wepu in Akaroa. Photo / Supplied

Te Wepu, Akaroa

If you love outdoor adventures but also idyllic luxury, Te Wepu is a must-visit. Each of the three sites sleeps two guests and come with a rustic solar-powered pod for sleeping, an outdoor firepit, a wood-fired hot tub, a gas barbecue and views of Ōnawe Peninsula and French Farm Bay that will melt your troubles away.

From $325 per night

tewepu.co.nz



MACKENZIE

Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat, Lake Pūkaki

Feel good and do good during a stay at this lakeside spot, where you can plant a tree and help them regenerate areas damaged by recent Pūkaki fires. Check out the three luxury villas between Lake Pūkaki and the majestic Ben Ōhau ranges to see their sustainability initiatives in action and enjoy the stargazing observatory, wine cellar, tennis court and nature tracks.

From$1295 per night

mtcookretreat.nz

CLUTHA

Cascade Creek Retreat, Milton

Don't be fooled by their charming yet simple log exterior; these Milton retreat cabins have all the hydro-and-solar-powered bells and whistles. With the super-kingsize beds, outdoor hot bathtubs and kilometres of private walking trails through forest, farmland and waterfalls, you'll barely notice the relaxing lack of cellphone coverage, internet or television.

From $395 per night

cascadecreekretreat.co.nz



SOUTHLAND

The Lodge at Tikana

Although it's made from a mix of straw, recycled timber and stone and oozes a gentle simplicity, you'll also find some luxurious additions like Egyptian cotton sheets, heated floors and a cellar stocked with fine wine.

From $400 per night

Find The Lodge at Tikana on Airbnb.co.nz

