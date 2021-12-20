Summer travel ideas: Unusual islands you can stay the night on

Slipper Island, just off the coast of the Coromandel Peninsula, has sheltered white sandy beaches, palm trees and dramatic rocky cliffs and a range of self-catered accommodation. Photo / Supplied

It's still a couple of weeks until we can escape for a Cook Islands holiday, and under two months before we can head to Fiji and beyond. But New Zealand has many of its own gorgeous islands for easy overnight getaways, and we're not just talking Waiheke. Here are some lesser-known options.

1. Motuarohia Island, Northland

While Urupukapuka is the most well-known of the 144 motu in the Bay of Islands, it's not the only place you can bunker down for the night. Motuarohia, also known as Roberton Island, has two lagoons, sandy beaches, an ancient pā site, and even an underwater snorkel trail. Holiday rentals are available on this private island, including Pinewood Retreat, a two-bedroom house with a small swimming pool and ocean views. Bookable on Bachcare, Bookabach and other holiday home rental sites.

2. Motukawanui Island, Northland

The Cavalli Islands can be found north of Kerikeri, with Motukawanui being the largest. The predator-free reserve flourishes with native birds — including North Island brown kiwi — as well as fur seals. Access to its 12-bunk serviced hut is by pre-arranged water taxi or private boat, but its location only 3km from the mainland means it can also be reached by kayak in fine weather. Auckland Sea Kayaks offers a guided three-day Cavalli Islands itinerary, in which guests get to stay on Motukawanui and then explore its surrounding islets of Motutapere, Panaki, Nukutaunga, Motuharakeke, Haraweka, and Motukawaiti Islands. aucklandseakayaks.co.nz

2. Kawau Island, Auckland

Only a 20-minute water taxi from Sandspit (near Warkworth), Kawau Island is becoming a popular island getaway, known for its lack of roads and abundance of hospitality. There are plenty of places to stay — including Parohe Island Wellness Retreat — and a few places to eat, including the restored Mansion House. The stately two-storey building was originally built for governor Sir George Grey between 1845 and 1847, and today its rooms, gardens and restaurant are open to visitors. Also worth visiting are the island's historic copper mine and Māori pā sites. kawauisland.org

4. Whakahau/Slipper Island, Coromandel

Interested in exploring a unique island, but not interested in sacrificing comfort or privacy in order to do so? We'd like to introduce you to Slipper Island. Just off the eastern coast of the Coromandel Peninsula, this 2.68 km2 slice of land — with its sheltered white sandy beaches, palm trees and dramatic rocky cliffs — is home to Slipper Island Resort, the perfect hideaway. There's a range of self-catered accommodation available, but our pick is the spacious and luxurious two-room glamping tents ($385 per night), set up just steps from the beach. Guests have access to nearly the entire island, and a water taxi service is available from nearby Tairua Marina. slipperislandresort.com

This is an edited version of a story that first appeared in NZ Herald Travel on June 30, 2021. For more great holiday ideas, go to nzherald.co.nz/travel