Summer travel ideas: Adults only holidays in NZ

Donkey Bay Inn is an award-winning, adults-only getaway in Russell, in the Bay of Islands. Photo / Supplied

Donkey Bay Inn is an award-winning, adults-only getaway in Russell, in the Bay of Islands. Photo / Supplied

If you're almost at the end of your tether with keeping the kids entertained these holidays, plan ahead for an adults-only escape at one of these exclusive NZ getaways.

Donkey Bay Inn, Russell

This boutique luxury lodge has buckets of personality. It's full of artistic flair, fun, colour, and sumptuous views. There are four suites on site. Each room is unique, from the four-poster beds to the bathtub. Enjoy the lively Art Deco decor, an eclectic mix of plush furniture and fabulous lampshades, bathrooms with mosaic bathtubs and gorgeous settees that are far too good to let a child anywhere near. This is not an airy-fairy luxury lodge - it's a retreat for those who love indulgence with charisma and character.

Nightsky Cottage, Ruapehu

Escape from life's stress and hide away among ancient native beech trees in Ruapehu. Nightsky Cottage is a five-star luxury eco-retreat at the foothills of Tongariro National Park. This two-bedroom private property has architecturally designed skylights to allow guests to stargaze from inside.

In the bathroom, couples can enjoy a soak in the two side-by-side freestanding baths, positioned perfectly to look out into the surrounding bush.

The cottage has a strong eco-focus and avoids single-use plastics so you can be sure it looks after you while looking after the environment.

Split Apple Retreat, Nelson Tasman

If the kids have worn you down and you're in need of a bit of a health overhaul, take yourself to the luxury wellness haven that is Split Apple Retreat. This exclusive retreat is snuggled in one of the most luscious areas of New Zealand, the Abel Tasman National Park.

Meals are focused on health and wellbeing, there's a yoga pavilion and even an eight-seat theatre with reclining seats. No children under 12 are permitted.

The hardest decision you'll have to make is whether you want to go for a swim in the saltwater infinity pool or the turquoise ocean.

Eichardt's Private Hotel, Queenstown

Situated right on the Queenstown lakefront, Eichardt's Private hotel has several accommodation options including suites, apartments, The Residence and The Penthouse for an indulgent retreat.

This prime waterfront location gives guests expansive views over Lake Wakatipu or out to the magnificent mountain ranges that surround Queenstown. Head to the Vault Spa for a rejuvenating treatment catered specifically to your needs. For an added treat, order a glass of bubbles or petit fours while you indulge in your spa therapy.

Glencree Estate, Kaikōura

Glencree Estate is a 1600ha property in the wilderness between the Kaikōura Seaward Ranges and Kaikōura coastline. There are two luxury one-bedroom chalets nestled away in this isolated backcountry part of the South Island, with cliffs, waterfalls and native birds surrounding the estate.

There's plenty to do in the area, from enjoying winery tours to going whale watching, mountain biking to fishing and hunting.

This is an edited version of a story that first appeared in NZ Herald Travel. For more great holiday ideas, go to nzherald.co.nz/travel