Five amazing playgrounds for summer

From the absurd to the absurdly beautiful, New Zealand boasts some unique playgrounds. These examples are guaranteed to delight both children and the child within.

Queen Elizabeth Park in Masterton

Considered to be one of the best family parks in New Zealand, there's a laundry list of activities to enjoy. For starters you can ride a miniature train, feed the ducks, play mini golf, try the BMX and skate park, or go for a boat trip on the pond.

It's all impressive, but the "Kids Own Playground" section is nothing to sniff at either. Built in only six days, it includes a pirate ship, castle and flying fox, with accessible areas for wheelchair users.

Queen Elizabeth Park in Masterton. Photo / Supplied

Kowhai Park in Whanganui

Rumoured to be the country's best playground, once you set foot in the nursery rhyme-themed park, on the east banks of the Whanganui River, you'll understand why.

Spread across an area that puts most playgrounds to shame, there's everything from swings hanging from octopus tentacles to giant snake see-saws.

You can have a cook-out in a pumpkin or commune with Humpty Dumpty on his brick wall. The park may be forever trapped in 1959 (the year construction started) and the paint may be chipping, but its charm hasn't faded.

Whanganui's Kowhai Park. Photo / Bevan Conley

Māra Hūpara in Mt Roskill, Auckland

What started as a stormwater control project resulted in one of Auckland's most innovative play areas. Hidden in Underwood Reserve, Māra Hūpara is based on ngā aro tākaro, or traditional Māori games.

You won't find steel, plastic, rubber or bright colours here — everything is made from locally sourced natural materials. Ancient swamp kauri are linked by kōpapa or long log walkways; a torero is meant for climbing; and wera-te-paatu allow kids to practise agility and balance.

It's not just a chance to play — it's an opportunity for kids to be fully immersed in both nature and history.

Steampunk Playground in Friendly Bay, Ōamaru

This Otago town isn't just the centre of one of the world's largest steampunk movements — it's also the site of what may be the world's only steampunk playground.

Just around the corner from the historic Victorian precinct, the Friendly Bay park features a giant elephant, Penny Farthing swings, a flying fox and a mouse wheel. And if Hastings' has the fastest slide, this might just be home to the country's steepest.

As if that wasn't enough of a drawcard, there's also a new balance section featuring a permanent slackline.

Margaret Mahy Playground in Christchurch. Photo / Christchurch City Libraries

Margaret Mahy Playground in Christchurch

If you haven't visited Christchurch in the past few years, you'll arrive to find a city very different from the one you remember — and at the centre of it all is the $20 million playground near the Avon River. It was named for local children's author Margaret Mahy, who believed in the power of imagination and exploration.

Designed by Ōamaru design firm Numat (with help from 6000 local children), its motto seems to be "bigger is better" and it's believed to be one of the largest playgrounds in the Southern Hemisphere. Even the equipment is mega-sized (read: big enough for grown-ups), like the giant slide than an entire family can go down side by side. There are in-ground trampolines and a water-play area. Best of all, slopes and surfacing meet accessibility requirements.

This is an amended version of a story written by Jessica Wynne Lockhart, which first appeared in the Herald on July 5.