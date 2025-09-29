An Evening with Priscilla Presley, Life After Elvis

November 20, 2025 | Bruce Mason Centre, Takapuna | From $129 | On sale September 2

This deeply personal chat with actor, businesswoman and philanthropist Priscilla Presley comes to Auckland just after she’s released her long-awaited memoir Softly, As I Leave You – the insightful story of what Priscilla lost and what she found when she walked away from Elvis Presley, the King of Rock n’ Roll, and the man she loved.

RUFUS DU SOL. Photo / Supplied

RUFUS DU SOL

November 29, 2025 | The Outer Fields, Western Springs | $160.82

Yes, they’re Aussies – but don’t let that put you off. The Grammy-award-winning dance trio are total class and they’ve just come from their biggest sell-out gig to date, playing to 60,000 fans in LA. The set merges infectious live electronic music, traditional songwriting and spectacular stage design – it’s an experience that gets into your bones, your feet, your heart.

Bay of Plenty

Katikati Avo Fest

January 10, 2026 | 12pm-6pm | Uretara Domain, Katikati | Early Bird $55 | General $65 | Event Day $75

Get your summer fix at the Katikati Avo Fest, right in the avocado capital of Aotearoa. Think avocado ice cream, tasty food, delectable drinks, live bands and cooking demos with a celebrity chef. Whether you’re here to chill, dance or just soak up the sun, this festival serves up all the good vibes.

Katikati Avo Fest. Photo / Supplied

Fulton Hogan Mount Festival of Multisport

January 17, 2026 | Mount Maunganui | Prices differ by event

This epic event returns this summer to Mount Maunganui. Take on the iconic Loan Market Oceanside Tauranga Half, one of New Zealand’s longest-running triathlons. Go hard in the iLine Construction AquaBike or run the Waitoa Mount Festival Half Marathon (21km, 10km, 5km). Whether you support or race, it will be an unforgettable event around Mauao.

Waihī Beach Summer Kick-off Festival

November 29, 2025 | 11am-3pm | Wilson Park, Waihī Beach | Free entry

Celebrate all that makes Waihī Beach special at the Waihī Beach Summer Kick-Off. Enjoy live music, local creativity, market stalls and plenty for the whole whānau to join in on. Bring a picnic blanket, meet community heroes and experience the spirit of Waihī Beach, where culture, community and creativity come together by the sea.

Central Otago

NAPA 70th New Zealand Grand Prix

January 30 - February 1, 2026 | 8am-5pm daily | Motorsport Park Cromwell | From $39

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend at the NAPA 70th New Zealand Grand Prix and Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy Grand Final. Witness drivers battle it out in this milestone event showcasing the very best of New Zealand’s motorsport talent. Set against one of the world’s most stunning circuits, experience heart-pounding action, plus family fun and entertainment at this celebration of motorsport excellence.

Omakau Trots

January 2, 2026 | 12.30-7pm | Adults $10 | Children Free

Enjoy an iconic summer’s day out at the races. This has been a staple on the Central Otago event calendar since 1965, with generations of families enjoying the picnic atmosphere and top racing. Attracting some of the top pacers from around the South Island, there is also on-course entertainment, a fashion in the field competition and edge-of-the-seat racing for all to enjoy

Christchurch

World Buskers Festival

January 23 - February 1, 2026 | Christchurch central city | Free - $100

It’s the iconic summer festival Ōtautahi Christchurch lives for, when the World Buskers Festival fills the central city streets with colour, spectacle and pure joy. From daring acrobatics to late-night laughs, every day brings a new surprise. See a different side of summer and lock in this family-friendly festival you won’t want to miss.

World Buskers Festival in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Lakes Festival

December 28, 2025 | Hagley Park | Gates open 12pm | GA $180 | VIP $270

Don’t miss the day Hagley Park comes alive. Lakes Festival is Christchurch’s newest summer music celebration. Hidden in the iconic central city park across multiple stages, the festival blends international acts with Aotearoa’s hottest talent for an unforgettable day and night of live music, food and community. Embrace the extraordinary, get the gang together and celebrate summer in Ōtautahi.

Blackcaps v West Indies International Test Match

December 2-6, 2025 | Hagley Oval | Tickets TBC

Nothing says summer quite like test cricket. From December 2, the Black Caps take on the West Indies in a thrilling international test match at Hagley Oval. There are just three home test matches this summer – secure yourself a patch on the embankment and enjoy Christchurch’s leafy-green venue with short riverside walks to the central city and hospitality.

Dunedin

Whare Flat Folk Festival

December 30-31, 2025 | Waiora Scout Camp | Cost TBA

Celebrating 50 years this coming festival, the Whare Flat Folk Festival is a unique, intimate gathering featuring music, dance, workshops and relaxation. Held over the New Year period in the scenic Waiora Scout Camp near Dunedin, this self-catering, camping festival welcomes house-trucks, campervans and caravans, with easy access to Dunedin and Mosgiel.

2026 New Zealand Masters Games in Dunedin. Photo / Supplied

2026 New Zealand Masters Games

January 31 - February 8, 2026 | Various Venues | Early bird $70 | Standard $100 | Supporter $45

Whether you’re a medal chaser, social starter or just in it for the memories (and maybe a cheeky post-match drink), there’s a place for you at the 2026 New Zealand Masters Games, when Dunedin transforms into the ultimate sporting playground – with more than 60 sports, live entertainment and good vibes galore.

Brighton Gala Day

January 18, 2026 | Brighton Domain | Free entry

Celebrating 30 years of the event in 2026, Brighton Gala Day is the ideal summer day out by the coast. Taking place at Brighton Domain, the Gala Day features amusement rides, entertainment and more than 150 stalls featuring crafts and food right by the seaside. A fun day out for the whole family.

Hawke’s Bay

Collins Street Festival

November 29 | 3 Ossian St, Napier | Tickets from $59+fees

Collins Street Festival is back for round two, transforming Ahuriri into a street party packed with live music, street eats and local drinks (book a babysitter for the kids, it’s R18). Headlined by Sola Rosa (DJ Set) and joined by Yurt Party, Tropical Downbeat Orchestra and more, it’s a feast for the senses and the ultimate Hawke’s Bay summer party.

Collins Street Festival. Photo / Supplied

Bridge Pa Wine Festival

January 17, 2026 | Tickets start at $70+ fees

Head to Hawke’s Bay to celebrate the 12th Annual Bridge Pa Wine Festival. Discover 10 wineries over nine sites in the heart of Hawke’s Bay wine country, the Bridge Pa Triangle. Each winery offers great wines, live music, and gourmet food. Enjoy the freedom of hop-on, hop-off buses, making it easy to explore every venue throughout the day.

collinsstfestival.co.nz/faq

Outfield Music Festival

January 31, 2026 | 35 Gordon Rd, Te Awanga | Tickets start at $99.90

Cradled by the rolling hills and meadows in Te Awanga downs, Hawke’s Bay’s very own Outfield Music, Food & Arts Festival returns for 2026 in January. Join the festivities and celebrate creativity and expression through a shared love of music, food and arts.

Hurunui

Hanmer Springs Adventure Run

January 17, 2026 | Hanmer Springs | Presented by Hanmer Holiday Homes

Born from the legacy of the Alpine Marathon, the Hanmer Springs Adventure Run, presented by Hanmer Holiday Homes, is a celebration of trail running in one of Canterbury’s most striking landscapes. Choose from 55km, 24km, 15km, or 7km courses over Mt Isobel and beyond, then finish in the heart of Hanmer Springs by ringing the historic 1879 fire station bell.

Hanmer Springs Adventure Run. Photo / Supplied

The Dead South

December 13, 2025 | Waipara Winehouse | Tickets on sale now

Canadian bluegrass four-piece The Dead South return to Aotearoa this December for their biggest show yet at Waipara Winehouse, following two sold-out tours in the past two years. Expect their signature foot-stomping energy, driving banjo and soaring harmonies in an unforgettable night among the vines.

Mackenzie

Mackenzie Summer Sounds

December 31 | Twizel

Celebrate New Year’s Eve lakeside in Twizel at Mackenzie Summer Sounds. Kiwi icons Kaylee Bell, The Mockers, Zed and Stellar* light up the stage against the stunning Mackenzie Country backdrop. With live music, food and summer vibes under the big sky, it’s the ultimate way to welcome the New Year with friends and family.

Mackenzie Summer Sounds. Photo / Supplied

Marlborough

GODZONE Adventure Race

November 27 - December 5, 2025 | Standard entry $8800 (per team of 4)

Why wait for New Year to make resolutions? For a summer challenge, gather some friends for the world’s premier expedition adventure race. Brutal yet beautiful, this epic eight-day challenge will test endurance and showcase the region’s wild backcountry as teams trek, bike and kayak up to 700km through rugged mountains, rivers, bush and the stunning Marlborough Sounds.

GODZONE Adventure Race. Photo / Supplied

Te Pātaka o Wairau Māori Night Market

November 21, 2025 | Seymour Square, Blenheim | Free event

Mark this date for a celebration of Māori culture, creativity and community. Organised under the korowai of Rangitāne o Wairau, Ngāti Toa Rangatira and Ngāti Rārua, and hosted by a dedicated iwi volunteer rōpū, the night market brings Seymour Square to life with kai stalls, mahi toi (art), kapa haka performances and taonga from local Māori entrepreneurs.

Picton Maritime Festival

January 16 & 17, 2026 | Picton Foreshore | Free

Dive into the 21st Annual Picton Maritime Festival on January 16-17, 2026, at Picton Foreshore. This free, family-friendly festival celebrates maritime heritage with raft races and boat trips, plus music, entertainment, food and craft stalls. Join the community for hands-on activities, local talent and a spectacular fireworks finale under the summer skies.

Nelson

The Big Tahuna Ocean Swim Series

November 22, 2025 | Tahunanui Beach, Whakatū Nelson | Various registration fees

The Big Tāhuna on the beautiful Tāhunanui Beach is back and it’s an event you won’t want to miss. Immerse yourself in an incredible lineup of swims, from the massive 3.2km Big Tāhuna to the Banana Boat OceanKids swims. This is the essential “Kiwi Summer Swimming Trip Away” that will surround you with amazing people and the breathtaking beauty of the Nelson Tasman Region.

The Big Tāhuna on the beautiful Tāhunanui Beach, Nelson. Photo / Supplied

The Spectacle

December 5-6, 2025 | Whakatū Nelson | Various registration fees

The Spectacle is a running event for everyone – trail runners, road runners, pro athletes, walkers, beginners, adults and kids. With world-class trails just 800m from Nelson’s CBD, the region’s unique geography makes it the perfect place to combine road and trail events into one festival. Top this all off with a Black Seeds concert to celebrate at the end of the day!

Nelson Kite Festival

January 17-18, 2026 | Neale Park, Whakatū Nelson | Free public entry

Watch the skies above Nelson burst into colour at the Nelson Kite Festival. A joyful celebration of creativity and community, this annual event brings together spectacular kites of every size, shape and shade. Families, visitors, and kite-flying pros all join in, turning the park into a carnival of wind, wonder and pure, breezy fun.

Queenstown and Lake Wānaka

The Queenstown Bike Festival

January 16-25, 2026 | Queenstown

A multi-day celebration of mountain biking in the heart of Queenstown, featuring numerous action-packed events, races and challenges for spectators and competitors to get involved in. Iconic highlights include the Lake Jump and McGazza Fest, but all events are designed to unite pros, kids, and enthusiasts in an epic, inclusive biking adventure. queenstownbikefestival.co.nz

DQ Full Use Commissioned shoot with Free Hub The Queenstown Bike Festival. Photo / Supplied

The Valley

January 24, 2026 | Gibbston

Set against the stunning backdrop of Gibbston, The Valley is designed to celebrate everything that makes the region special. Kiwi music, world-class wines, craft brews and gourmet food await in the vines. With a line-up including Kora, Black Seeds and Hollie Smith, The Valley’s inaugural concert is one not to be missed. thevalleyfest.nz

Wānaka Summer Concert

January 31, 2026 | Three Parks, Wānaka

Moving from their previous site in Gibbston Valley, Greenstone Entertainment will now host their popular summer concert over the Crown Range in a new purpose-built outdoor arena at Three Parks in Wānaka. Aiming to attract more than 15,000 people, the concert welcomes huge veteran acts, with a full line-up to be announced soon. greenstoneentertainment.co.nz

Ruapehu

Goat Tongariro Adventure Run

January 17, 2026 | Start from Whakapapa, finish at Tūroa on Mt Ruapehu

It’s your time to take on the legendary Goat Tongariro Adventure Run. From Whakapapa to Tūroa ski areas on Mt Ruapehu, explore the wild beauty and otherworldly terrain of Tongariro National Park. Choose the original 20km or let the kids have a go at the 3.2km track for an unforgettable weekend of active rejuvenation, community spirit and fun!

Goat Tongariro Adventure Run. Photo / Supplied

Southland

Ascot Park Christmas at the Races

December 13, 2025 | Invercargill

A sea of festive marquees fans out in front of you as glamorously dressed party-goers mingle in the Southland sun. Christmas at the Races is a destination event with people from all around Aotearoa flocking south to see what the fuss is all about.

Revenant Ultra Run

January 17-18, 2026 | Welcome Rock, Northern Southland

Some say the Revenant is the most brutal race in New Zealand, where a small elite field of athletes attempt to finish four unfathomable laps over the course of 60 hours – 190km of gruelling terrain. There’s no support crew to supply fresh socks, a warm cuppa or a much-needed energy-boosting snack. It’s a challenge. You compete against yourself, and the race. Will you come along and see if anyone can finish this year?

Edendale Crank Up in Southland. Photo / Supplied

Edendale Crank Up

January 25-31 - February 1, 2026 | Edendale

A one-stop shop showing hundreds of vehicles and machinery featuring European tractors and Japanese cars pre-1990, this annual event attracts thousands of visitors from throughout New Zealand and overseas. Allow enough time to enjoy the live music, craft and food stalls and various other entertainment and displays – there is something for the whole family to enjoy.

Taranaki

TSB Festival of Lights

December 20 - January 24 | Pukekura Park, New Plymouth | FREE

TSB Festival of Lights illuminates the spectacular Pukekura Park for 5 weeks in summer. Experience free captivating lighting installations, art, nature, live music, and good vibes every night. Rated New Zealand’s favourite free event. festivaloflights.nz/summer

Festival of Light. Photo / Supplied

Rock the Bowl

December 29, 2025 | Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth | $72

Rock the Bowl is turning up the heat for the third consecutive year, with UK chart toppers Rudimental joining Kiwi favourites L.A.B and Supergroove as headline acts at New Plymouth’s iconic Bowl of Brooklands. Don’t miss the iconic sounds of these festival legends, in the world-class Bowl of Brooklands venue, a unique natural amphitheatre within Pukekura Park.

Taupō

Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge

November 29, 2025 | Kicks off 5.30am from Taupō town centre | From $59

The Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge is Aotearoa’s biggest cycling event, drawing thousands of riders and spectators each year. With road and mountain bike options, including the epic 160km loop around the lake, it’s all about scenic views, good vibes, and a strong community spirit. Plus, it supports local charities, so you’re riding for a great cause too! cyclechallenge.com

Le Currents

December 28, 2025 | 12pm-10pm | Riverside Park, Taupō | From $179

Le Currents will be held at Taupō's Owen Delany Park for the first time this year.

Le Currents is Aotearoa’s ultimate lakeside summer festival, returning to Riverside Park, Taupō on December 28 with a mix of amazing international and local artists including RUDIM3NTAL, Lime Cordiale, Chromeo (DJ Set) and many more. With more than 6000 people, two stages and a vibrant mix of music, art and summer vibes, Le Currents is an unmissable stop on the summer festival run. lecurrents.com

Australasian Open Disc Golf Championships

January 16-18, 2026 | 8am-6pm daily | Spa Park, Taupō | Pro divisions $199 | Amateur divisions $129

The 2026 Australasian Open is a premier disc golf tournament set in the stunning surrounds of Spa Park in Taupō. It brings top international players together for three days of competition, side events, and community engagement, hosted by the Taupō Disc Golf Club. It’s a highlight for the Oceania region and a showcase of the sport at its highest level. australasianopen.com

Wellington

Black Caps v West Indies Test Match

December 10-14, 2025 | Cello Basin Reserve | From $90

Expect an electric atmosphere at Cello Basin Reserve, with summer vibes, big hits, and unforgettable moments in the capital, as the Black Caps and West Indies go head to head. Wellington is hosting five major matches for New Zealand’s 2025–26 home cricket season, and this is guaranteed to be an epic Caribbean-Kiwi clash.

Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour comes to Wellington. Photo / Supplied

Ed Sheeran - Loop Tour

January 21, 2026 | Sky Stadium | From $153

Ed Sheeran returns to Wellington as part of his Loop Tour, performing songs from his upcoming album Play – a colourful, energetic new chapter in his music. Held at Sky Stadium, prepare for his iconic loop pedal magic, hit songs and cutting-edge production in a concert set to light up the capital’s summer.

Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny

January 14-15, 2026 | TSB Arena | From $90

Get ready for a night of edgy humour and rapid-fire one-liners with Jimmy Carr. The British comedian brings his new tour Laughs Funny to Wellington’s TSB Arena. Known for his dark wit and signature laugh, Carr’s comedy isn’t for the faint-hearted, but if you enjoy risque jokes with bite, this is a must-see.

West Coast

Kumara Gold Nuggets

January 10, 2026 | Kumara | $20 | Under 15s Free

The legendary Kumara Gold Nuggets Raceday returns on January 10 with live bands, local kai, kids’ entertainment and a best dressed showdown. The atmosphere is buzzing, the racing action is thrilling, and the winner takes home real gold nuggets. Family friendly, festive and full of West Coast spirit.

Driftwood & Sand Beach Art Festival 2026 at Hokitika Beach, West Coast. Photo / Supplied

Driftwood & Sand Beach Art Festival 2026

January 21, 2026 | Hokitika Beach | Free

Head to Hokitika Beach on January 21 for Driftwood & Sand. Everyone is invited to build sculptures using driftwood, shells, stones and imagination. From families to seasoned artists, this is a playful summer celebration of creativity on the sand where the wild West Coast meets the sea.