Subway surfers: New York Police search for men on train roof

The figures were filmed riding the 2.8km overpass between Manhattan and Williamsburg. Photo / Twitter

A group of eight pranksters were seen riding the roof of a subway train across New York's famous Williamsburg bridge.



Footage showing up to eight individuals in black clothing riding the top of the Metro J-Train as it emerged on the overpass from Manhattan's Lower East to Willaimsburg's Marcy Avenue Station.



The individuals were seen running the length of the train and leaping between carriages, filming themselves on mobile phones.



A clip filmed from Williamsburg on Friday gained viral attention and six million views, asking if anyone else had seen the daredevils.

"These people just came over the Williamsburg bridge on top of the train," tweeted @GooseyMane from his highrise view in disbelief.

Quickly others confirmed the sightings including passengers and one reply from someone claiming to have been one of those on top of the train.

"I was just playing subway surfers," came the reply

with a video clip

from on top of the carriage.

New York Police say they have seen the footage and are looking to press charges of trespass and reckless endangerment.

"We don't recommend that individuals ride on top of the subway train," an NYPD spokesperson told The New York Post.

Last year a man was killed while 'subway surfing' on the same exposed overpass. He fell under the train as it crossed the 2.8km overpass on the Williamsburg bridge.