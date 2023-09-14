Paralympian Hunter Woodall took exception to crowding at airport carousels. And he's not alone. Photo / TikTok; hunterwoodhall

Paralympian Hunter Woodall took exception to crowding at airport carousels. And he's not alone. Photo / TikTok; hunterwoodhall

If you can’t see your bags yet, do you really need to add to the scrum of passengers at the luggage collection belt?

It’s a pet peeve for travellers in arrival halls. Now a US Paralympic athlete wants to see it stopped.

Hunter Woodhall, 24, shared shocking behaviour at the baggage reclaim to his TikTok following, on return from a trip to Europe with sports star wife Tara Davis.

“Can we all agree to publicly shame anybody who does this? Your bag’s not even there yet. You don’t have to be sooo close!”

The short clip showcasing behaviour, the athlete calls “ick”, has been viewed 128,000 times.

There was plenty of appetite for the tactic of crowding out luggage carousels to be banned.

Among the hundred thousand viewers, were those leaving comments calling it he “biggest pet peeve!” and that it “drives me NUTS”.

One child daycare specialist commented that it was proof that people never really grow up:

“It really looks like a kindergarten class when they do that,” she wrote.

Others said, perhaps it was because every black hard-top suitcase looks the same, passengers need to be right next to the conveyoy to tell which is theirs. (There comments were clearly left by carousel-crowding culprits.)

Hunter revealed how he travelled to find cheaper leg sockets and prosthetics in Italy, another plus of the European holiday. Photo / TikTok; hunterwoodall

Married athletes Tara and Hunter were returning from a European tour, enjoying some travel in between international competitions.

The Paralympian, Hunter, revealed that he had an ulterior motive for the European sojourn.

It turns out prosthetic running limbs are far more expensive in the States. Prosthetic sockets were half the price in Rome ($6100) compared to over $13,000 for prosthetic fittings in America.

Double amputee Hunter was born with fibular hemimelia. The men’s 400m T62 champion took up running early on and became the first student athlete to gain a Division I track and field scholarship from the NCSA.