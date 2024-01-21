The Timber Trail Lodge is a 45-minute drive from Ongarue and a full day's cycle from Pureora. Photo / The Timber Trail Lodge

The Timber Trail Lodge is a 45-minute drive from Ongarue and a full day's cycle from Pureora. Photo / The Timber Trail Lodge

Helen van Berkel checks into the Timber Trail Lodge in Piropiro and enjoys some of the most comfortable beds on the must-do cycling trail

Location: To say the Timber Trail Lodge is “in the middle of the bush” is no exaggeration. It’s a 45-minute drive from Ongarue, and a day’s cycle from Pureora.

Perfect for: Cyclists on the Timber Trail. The lodge was built about 10 years ago to cater for adventure-seekers pedalling the 85km Great Ride from Pureora to Ongarue on the volcanic plateau. Trampers will also pitch up here.

Price: From $265 a night, which includes meals and a packed lunch for the cycle trail that passes through here.

The lodge is off the grid and does not rely on mainstream electrical sources. They utilise solar energy with a back-up generator to ensure it remains well-lit and warm. Photo / The Timber Trail Lodge

First impressions: Night was settling as we pulled into the carpark after a 45-minute drive from Ongarue. The lodge is “off the grid” but solar panels and a back-up generator ensured it was well lit and warm that early spring night. My room was warm and clean, the public lounge area – crowded in summer - cosy with a fire burning. Dinner was ready and delivered – and devoured - promptly. The lodge has the feel of a school camp accommodation but with five-star quality – and a liquor licence.

Room: Sleeping quarters branch out in two wings from the central socialising and dining hub. It was quiet when we were there so I was placed at the end of the corridor, able to make as much noise as I liked. My first thought, though, was to step out onto my private verandah to see the streak of the Milky Way arcing across the darkness.

Bathroom: The water pressure is far better than you’d expect in a shower fed by collected rainwater. The water is hot, the pressure soothing and, in the ecofriendly nature of the lodge, the soap is dispensed from the wall.

Rooms branch out in two wings from a central social and dining area. Photo / The Timber Trail Lodge

Food and drink: The lodge kitchen produces hearty meals and healthy salads using as many sourced-on-site ingredients as possible. We pulled up a bench to sit at a large rectory table that in the peak season would be full of cyclists/trampers excitedly sharing their day’s adventures or cyclists/trampers too tired to do anything but eat.

Facilities: Wi-Fi is included and there are e-bike chargers and repair tools outside.

The lodge melds the feel of a school camp accommodation with the quality of a five-star hotel. Photo / The Timber Trail Lodge

In the neighbourhood: The big drawcard and main reason for the lodge’s existence is the Timber Trail, developed on old tramlines built nearly a century ago to harvest the surrounding native trees.

Family-friendly: If you’re tackling The Timber Trail as a family or exploring the surrounding nature with whānau, children are more than welcome at the lodge.

Accessibility: The lodge is reasonably well set up for accessibility. The accommodation wings and main dining area are single-level and there’s a dedicated accessibility bathroom. The driveway and surrounding trails are rough gravel and may be challenging for some users.

Sustainability: This is at the very heart of everything the Timber Trail Lodge does. The entire compound was built to ensure minimal impact on the surrounding environment. Water is sourced from rainwater off the roof and supplemented by an on-site spring. Wastewater is treated on-site with a fully biodynamic wastewater system and dipper field. Expect solar-powered facilities generated by solar roof panels, double gazing and native planting work throughout the vicinity. The lodge reduces waste by choosing products with less packaging or with greater recyclable options. In addition, a percentage of all lodge profits are invested in trail development and conservation initiatives.

Contact: timbertraillodge.co.nz