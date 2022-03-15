The Boot is a unique fairytale stay near Nelson. Photo / Mercury Press, Caters

FAIRYTALE STAY IN GIANT BIKER BOOT

The Nelson and Tasman region's Great Taste Trail is right on the doorstep of a very unusual accommodation – a fairytale, giant boot-shaped boutique bed and breakfast, nestled in the countryside just outside Tasman's tiny township. The Boot, Bikes and Bubbles Package includes free hire of e-bikes, so you can take yourself exploring the bike trails and visit local food and wine producers. Available April 27-September 30, a two-night stay for two costs $530. Inclusions are breakfasts supplies of homemade local foods, a bottle of sparkling wine and e-bikes with helmets.

Contact: The Boot B&B, (03) 526 6742 or jesterhouse.co.nz/accommodation-in-tasman/

GO EAST FOR A GIZZY GETAWAY

A two-night Gisborne Getaway, which includes an ecological tour involving feeding wild stingrays at Tatapouri Bay, is priced from $255pp, twin-share in a Deluxe Room at the waterfront Portside Hotel. This rate is available until the end of this month. The price is $265pp for travel in April and $259pp for travel in May.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/nz-holidaysathome-gisborne-getaway-cmptnz0521

POSTMARKED PARADISE

The Old Eltham Post Office, built in 1905, is tempting travellers with a sumptuous dining experience from Upside Down Restaurant for four people before spending the night in the historic post office building's luxurious Helena Suite – a just-renovated two-bedroom apartment with all the modern conveniences. The two-night package costs $620 for four. Your hosts even provide a breakfast of locally made ciabatta, bacon, and fresh eggs from their backyard hens.

Contact: The Old Eltham Post Office, phone 027 309 5028 or newzealand.com/nz/plan/business/the-old-eltham-post-office/

FIJI HERE WE COME

Fly with Fiji Airways to Fiji and stay at the Radisson Blu Resort for five nights, if you're flying from Auckland, or for seven nights if you're travelling from Christchurch or Wellington. The price is from $1669pp, double share, for travel from Auckland. Christchurch and Wellington departures start at $2089pp, double share. A full day's sailing around the Mamanuca Islands, with an onboard buffet lunch and drinks, is included. Book by March 31. Travel from Auckland is available between July 27 and September 16. Travel from Christchurch or Wellington is between July 28 and September 15, and from Wellington, between July 27 and September 14.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or travel from each city at flightcentre.co.nz/product/15450318 from Auckland, flightcentre.co.nz/product/15450387 from Wellington and flightcentre.co.nz/product/15450456 from Christchurch

CANTERBURY HELIPAD-A-TERRE

Three nights luxuriating in a five-star Premium Room at The George, in Christchurch, with breakfasts daily and a scenic helicopter flight to dine at one of the region's world-renowned wineries, is priced from $1365pp. Book by March 22. The Flexible Free changes and cancellations policy applies, up to seven days prior to travel.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz