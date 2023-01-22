The Milky Way sparkles on a clear night in this scenic corner of the country. Photo / DunedinNZ

The Milky Way sparkles on a clear night in this scenic corner of the country. Photo / DunedinNZ

Kylie Ruwhiu-Karawana is the Director at Horizon Tours in Ōtepoti, Dunedin. Here she details the magic of a Southern Skies Stargazing Tour.

Down here in Dunedin, we see the milky way in all its glory, the Magellanic Clouds, southern constellations, and of course the aurora, our southern lights.

We collect guests on the night of their stargazing experience from local accommodation, or from the peninsula, and take them to our viewing spot out at Hoopers Inlet on the Otago Peninsula. It is the best place to view our stunning southern skies, and, if she is playing ball, the Aurora Australis.

We are a premium small group experience, and our numbers are limited to eight. We will point out celestial points of significance and constellations, and share a little of the science behind what you are seeing.

We take a step back in time and talk about how Māori relied on tātai arorangi (detailed astronomical knowledge) to navigate the ocean to discover Aotearoa, plant crops, and harvest kaimoana (seafood). We then take a look at how our world was created through a Māori lens. Tour participants listen to stories detailing Māori myths of creation, of how Te Ao Marama – the world of light, the world as we know it, emerged.

One of my favourite tour memories was the evening three Native American university lecturers who were in Aotearoa to attend a conference, chose to spend an evening with me beneath the realm of Ranginui, and our southern skies. They lectured in star lore, so I have to admit, it was pretty intimidating.

It was an evening where I learned a lot about their three tribes, as I shared with them my love of the night skies and my own stories. The starscape above took on a vastness that still leaves me in awe.

Our visitors are always amazed at how many stars they can see, and how immense the southern skies really are. We have had tears, bucket lists being ticked off, and a lot of gasps when they first step out of the van and look up.





As well as stargazing, Horizon Tours offers a city sights tour with High Tea at the Press Club. And a Taste of Dunedin tour that allows us to show our guests what it is we love about our beautiful city. If you opt for one of our Taste of Dunedin plus tours, we add on a connection with one of our partners on the peninsula – Monarch Cruises, the Royal Albatross Colony or Larnach Castle. You can also opt to do a combination of the three.

I love the depth of history in Dunedin, but also the fact that there is so much to do.





