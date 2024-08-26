Irked by the island’s tipping culture, Ford expresses irritation at receiving her hotel bill.

According to the Mail Online, the solo traveller paid €700 ($1257) for a three-night stay and was then asked if she’d like to leave a tip - having already been charged for the cost of the initial stay, added taxes and for dining by the pool, plus taxes.

A flustered Ford states in the video, “I’m putting down my credit card, but they leave a little spot and they’re waiting for me. Two people standing over me. I go, ‘What’s this?’ They say, ‘Oh, to leave a tip.’”

Not an advocate for enforced tipping, Ford, who is based in London, described the practice of leaving gratuities as “getting crazy.”

Ford later goes on to tell the Mail Online that having previously worked in hospitality, she’s a “generous tipper if the service is good” but explains she “really resents a whopping amount being added to your bill”.

One solo traveller says she’s blacklisted the Greek island of Mykonos from any of her future holiday plans. Photo / 123RF

Unfortunately, her objection to the island destination didn’t stop there.

In a second TikTok video, the disgruntled traveller advises solo travellers against visiting Mykonos due to several unfavourable experiences she’d had at the island’s bars.

Ford claims that they “discriminate against people who travel by themselves”.

In one instance, she was told there was a €100 ($180) minimum order, even though she alleges the bar was only one-third full.

On another occasion, at a different bar, Ford claims the venue was “completely empty” and they questioned if she was a solo traveller. The bar then turned her away.

It wasn’t until the fourth bar that Ford managed to secure a table.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she explained the seemingly dreamy isle left a bad impression, saying wait staff should “treat the solo traveller the same as if you were a table of 10″.

While Ford was met with some backlash from commentators calling her a “middle-aged Karen”, she says far more people have come forward to describe similar experiences.

For now, the avid traveller has no intention of returning to the island that in 2023 saw 1.12 million annual visitors.

“I would give Mykonos a complete pass.” Ford told the Daily Mail.