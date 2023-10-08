Airport Police in Taipei discovered two otters, a marmot, a snake and 28 turtles in addition to the animals which broke loose on the plane. Photo / 123rf

Airport Police in Taipei discovered two otters, a marmot, a snake and 28 turtles in addition to the animals which broke loose on the plane. Photo / 123rf

Smuggling exotic wildlife in your plane hand luggage? You otter know better.

Passengers aboard a Vietjet plane from Thailand to Taiwan on Wednesday were alarmed to spot a menagerie of exotic animals crawling around the cabin.

The pets, including a large albino rat and otters, had been brought aboard the plane in the carry-on bag of a passenger and subsequently escaped.

Having seen a large white rat run the length of the cabin, cabin crew set about searching the plane.

“That’s when they found the big otter under one of the seats,” one passenger was quoted by The Sun.

The 30cm otter had been rolling around under passengers’ feet, though few travellers recognised it as a young aquatic mammal.

Eventually the rat was recaptured by cabin crew, which “bit them on the hand”, as they carried it back to the galley.

Eventually the culprit who had brought the critters aboard the plane was tracked down, admitting the animals were hers. But they were hardly the only stowaways.

On arrival in Taipei the remainder of the luggage was searched by airport police, where an additional 28 live ‘star turtles’ were found along with a snake, one marmot, a second otter and two other unspecified “rodents”.

A baby #otter #水獺 寶寶 is filmed after falling out of a carry-on during a #flight to Taipei. Upon landing the pup was taken away & will be “disposed of” 再進行後續處置 by authorities. Sure hope this doesn’t mean this innocent victim of someone’s greed be killed! #Taiwan pic.twitter.com/BkUFssLmZm — Special Taiwan (@TaiwanSpecial) October 6, 2023

Thai and Taiwanese officials are now investigating how the collection of exotic animals could have been brought aboard the passenger plane undetected.

Taoyuan Branch of the Defense Inspection Department said that the turtles will be kept in quarantine, while the rest will be sent to Pingtung University of Science and Technology for classification before disposal.

Police say the passenger now faces smuggling charges of up to NT$1 million ($52,000).

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport said the animals had slipped their notice due to “human error.

“We have examined the CCTV and found that the smugglers were two foreigners who had their luggage scanned through an X-ray machine,” the airport said in a statement issued on Thursday.

A security worker has been suspended. Two passengers are under investigation for smuggling.