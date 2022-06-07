Skiers will be heading to Mt Hutt a week later than planned. Photo / Supplied

The start of the Kiwi ski season has been knocked back to next week, say NZ Ski, with a storm bowling through Methven this weekend.



Mt Hutt will not open as planned on Friday, says NZ Ski CEO Paul Anderson.



"We've decided to let the storm come through and make a call next week," he says. Despite this disappointment the ski operator says it's shaping up to be a good season.

After a shortage of seasonal tourists and seasonal workers during two years of closed borders, there are signs that something like a normal ski season is on the way.



"It was a little slow to get started but there's now strong bookings from July," he says.



"The big difference is the wholesale package market which has been largely absent for the last two years."



The labour shortage that has affected a lot of tourism, travel and hospitality has been particularly pronounced among seasonal work forces.



The operator was granted 270 visa exemptions to bring in skilled workers to fill snow and ski experience roles.



"The opening of the border to working holiday makers has made a big difference", says Anderson, calling it a "shot in the arm for us and Queenstown."



However it isn't just the reopening of the borders that the operator will be celebrating.



August sees the 75th anniversary of Coronet Peak, which the Queenstown ski field will be celebrating with a series of events for locals and visitors.



"There's quite a bit going on," he says. The floodlit ski slope will be hosting music events from the likes of Katchafire, and ski masters competitions for athletes over 39.



"We've got a night skiing party with a favourite Kiwi band and a champagne brunch at Heidi's Hut and a retro 'straight skis' race."

In Wanaka, the Cardrona Ski field is still scheduled to open on Saturday, June 11. However a spokesperson for the ski area said that this was subject to snow conditions.



Hutt is likely to open with the two Queenstown fields, Coronet Peak and the Remarkables, next week. The Christchurch field has recently revamped its snow-making capabilities, with eight new cannons added over summer.



Anderson says he is "very confident" that the fields will be in operation for next week, 18 June.

In the North Island, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts intends to start Whakapapa ski season from July.

Park and glide: Mt Hutt's new drop-off system for skiers. Photo / Supplied

Park and glide

This year Mt Hutt is trialling a new ski drop off system.



Drivers dropping off skiers will be able to leave passenger at the park in exchange for a priority pass for the park and ride shuttle.



It's hoped the new parking system will ease the 5am rush for parking spaces at the top of the mountain and subsequent three hour wait for first tracks.