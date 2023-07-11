Venture into Te Urewera National Park with Te Urewera Treks. Photo / Getty Images

When the Matariki constellation rises in the midwinter sky, where will you be, who will you remember and what will you celebrate? Six Māori tourism leaders share their plans with Jacqui Gibson.

Snow Tane (Te Roroa) of Visit Waipoua, Northland

This Matariki, manuhiri (visitors) are invited to Waipoua Forest for a free kōrero with an iwi ambassador. Our Tāne Mahuta ambassadors provide guided tours of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most famous ancient kauri all year round (except Christmas Day). Our Waipoua campground is also open.

For me, Matariki is a time to pause, remember those who’ve passed and reflect on whānau (family), whenua (land), te taiao (the environment), hapori (community) and te ao (the Māori world).

This year I’ll catch up with our tamariki (children) and mokopuna (grandchildren) at two different marae events and, alongside others, plan what we need to do in our community gardens in the upcoming spring. Supporting whānau who’re struggling with the lingering effects of Covid, climate change and the cost-of-living crisis are other important priorities for me.

As for the year ahead, I’ll keep working with iwi to protect kauri and manage kauri dieback, which is so important if we want to keep providing visitor access to our rākau rangatira (regal kauri trees) now and in the future.

Les Tuteao (Ngāti Mahuta, Tainui) of Te Ahurei Māori Tourism, Waikato

This year, Te Ahurei Māori Tourism is hosting two-hour walking tours of Hamilton, highlighting the stories of Matariki depicted in the artworks of Kirikiriroa (Hamilton) and traditional star lore. We’ll run two tours on Friday, July 14 – one at 10.30am and another at 2.30pm.

For the rest of the holiday weekend, we’ll catch up with whānau at Kāwhia and Tahāroa. We’ll recommit to serving the Kingitanga and kaupapa Māori. At this time of year, we say: Matariki kāinga hokia (Matariki calls us home).

Matariki, to me, means many different things. But if I had to narrow it down, I’d say it celebrates and recognises mātauranga Māori (ancestral wisdom) and prompts us to be more aware of our environment. Matariki is a time to tune into the cycles of our natural world - our oceans, rivers and mountains - and to understand we are part of our environment. We must think of the long-term picture and not just talk about Matariki, but live Matariki.

Hinewai McManus (Tūhoe, Ngā Tamariki o Te Kohu) of Te Urewera Treks, Te Urewera

Public recognition of Matariki feels special to me — and for New Zealand to have it made a national holiday feels even more significant. I feel very proud of Dr Rangi Maataamua, a whānaunga (relative) and local from Ruatāhuna in Te Urewera. His efforts have contributed greatly to what we know about Matariki and how we should go about reviving its traditions as a country.

Most years I celebrate Matariki with just a few people. This year, though, I’m excited to lead local school kids on a hikoi (trek) and have whānau and friends join me to eat and share stories around an outdoor fire here in Te Urewera. We’ll reminisce about those who’ve passed, celebrate being alive and look for tohu (signs) from the taiao (environment) to help plan for the future.

Right now, I’m honing new ideas for the upcoming season and solidifying a new direction in holistic wellbeing – in my mind, a type of “inner tourism”. I believe the Māori traditions I was raised with can help people achieve a sense of orangatanga (holistic wellbeing) and form deeper connections to nature. It’s the key to emotional and mental resilience. To me, the widespread celebration and recognition of Matariki is its own type of healing – signalling for us all to look to the skies and the greater cosmos and to feel that spiritual tie to the wilderness and something bigger than ourselves.

Porina McLeod (Ngaiterangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Pūkenga) of Mauao Adventures, Bay of Plenty

Our water-based, culture and walking tours at Mauao (Mount Manganui) won’t run during Matariki – but will be fully up-and-running from September 23. Instead, we’re helping Te Puna i Rangiriri Trust run Matariki workshops at the base of Mauao between July 17 and19, which is exciting.

On the day itself, I’ll stay close to home to spend time with people who deeply understand Matariki so I can learn more about the tīkanga (traditional values) and kawa (protocols) of Matariki. To me, one of the most meaningful things about this time of year is the chance to revive our cultural practices, as well as celebrate the highs and lows of the past year. It’s a time to reset and, importantly, a last chance to rest in preparation for the busy year ahead.

To everyone, I say: Mānawatia ā Matariki, Happy Māori New Year!

Riwai Grace (Kāi Tahu) of Āmiki Tours, Canterbury

Āmiki Tours takes a break at this time of year. It’s a sacred time for us. It’s a time to honour and farewell the dead, spend time with our loved ones, share kai and celebrate the New Year.

We’ve lost many wonderful souls in the past 12 months, so taking time to honour and farewell them as they leave the pōhutukawa tree and become stars will strongly feature in our Matariki weekend. We’ll also aim to get outside at least once to look to the horizon and watch Matariki rise. Fingers crossed the weather atua (gods) give us clear skies. After that, we’ll gather around the fireplace in our backyard and share an offering to the stars.

This time of year is also a great time to pause and come together before our mahi (work) season begins again on July 17. We’re a relatively new business, but our future looks bright. It’s exciting to showcase Ōtautahi Christchurch during our walking tours of the city. We look forward to a new year of welcoming travellers who embrace New Zealand’s indigenous culture and genuinely want to engage with the spaces and people here in Ōtautahi Christchurch.

Victoria Campbell (Kāi Tahu) of Matariki Mackenzie Festival, Mackenzie

Matariki is a busy time of year for me as a Māori astronomer. In the lead-up, I travel throughout Te Waipounamu (South Island) sharing Matariki kōrero (talk) with whānau and communities. Then I head home to Ōtākou (Dunedin) where I observe Matariki rising in the pre-dawn sky with whānau. After that, it’s off to Te Manahuna (the Mackenzie district) for the Matariki Mackenzie Festival at Takapō where I host various events.

Spending Matariki in Te Manahuna is incredibly special. The region is an International Dark Sky Reserve, so it’s amazing for stargazing and getting up early to watch Matariki rise. It’s cold, of course, so you have to dress warmly. But that’s all part of the experience. More than 150 of my whānau are travelling to Te Manahuna to spend Matariki together this year – I’m really looking forward to catching up with them.

The Matariki Mackenzie Festival is a mana whenua-led event supported by council and the community held over three days from July 13-15. There’ll be a free Matariki observation and ceremony at 6am on Friday, July 14 at the Takapō lakefront sundial. Expect workshops, food events and more. The annual festival is a great opportunity to learn about Matariki and celebrate the Māori New Year.

