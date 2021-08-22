Six commercial airliners ordered to help Kabul airlift by US military

Delta said it would be providing three aircraft to the Afghan airlift. Photo / Delta Airlines, supplied

Six commercial airlines have been ordered contacted by the Pentagon for the emergency use of their aircraft in the Kabul airlift.

18 civilian aircraft will be helping to fly evacuees from Afghanistan.

Frenzied scenes continue at the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the Taliban overran the capital in a matter of weeks.

This morning the UN said that at least 20 people had died at the airport, the country's main route of evacuation.

American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air, are providing three aircraft and Hawaiian Airlines and United providing four each.

The USA today reported that the American Airforce had evacuated over 17,000 people from the runway and would need the help of civilian carriers to continue the evacuation.

These aircraft will not be flying into Kabul airport, but facilitating onward travel from airbases in Germany, Qatar and Bahrain.

The Pentagon has ordered the CRAF to ease pressure on military aircraft operating out of Kabul. Photo / Getty Images

"Activating CRAF increases passenger movement beyond organic capability and allows military aircraft to focus on operations in and out of Kabul," read the Civil Reserve Air Fleet order.

One of the carriers Delta Airlines said it received the summons on Sunday morning.

"For decades, Delta has actively played a role in supporting the US Military and our troops," said John Laughter, the airline's chief of operations. "And we are again proud to pledge Delta people and our aircraft in support our country's relief efforts."

Other airlines issued statements on the historic summons, including the national carrier United.

"As a global airline and flag carrier for our country, we embrace the responsibility to quickly respond to international challenges like these and use our expertise to ensure the safe passage of our fellow countrymen and women as well as those who have risked their lives to help keep them safe," United Airlines' statement read.

Desperate scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport as people attempt to leave Afghanistan. Photo / Getty Images, Haroon Sab

"The images from Afghanistan are heartbreaking. The airline is proud and grateful for our pilots and flight attendants, who will be operating these trips to be a part of this life-saving effort," American Airline's statement read.

The Department of Defence's Stage I of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet allows the armed forces to commandeer aircraft for military means.

The last time the CRAF was used was in 2002 to transport US forces ahead of the invasion of Iraq. Before this it was last used in 1990 during the mobilisation ahead of the first Gulf War.