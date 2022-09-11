Singapore Airlines has launched their first Early Bird seat sale since 2019. Photo / Tim Dennert, Unsplash

Singapore Airlines has launched its first seat sale since the pandemic as it looks to get wind back in the sails of relaunched travel routes.

Barcelona, Mumbai and Paris are among the long-haul destinations in the airline's first Early Bird sale since 2019. With return fares from as low as $1454 from Auckland and Christchurch the introductory offers aim to "lock in" travel plans after an unpredictable two years.

George Robertson, Singapore Airlines GM for New Zealand said the promotional fares are to encourage Kiwis to start planning ahead.

"Since borders reopened and restrictions were lifted, demand for travel has returned

strongly, particularly on our routes connecting New Zealand to Europe."

Following the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic many airlines saw travellers booking closer to the date of departure. This is a trend that Singapore Airlines hopes the introductory fares will help revert.

With Auckland to Paris from $1,077 in economy class one way, the fares are almost at pre-pandemic rates.

"The launch of our 2023 Early Bird fares provides a great opportunity for Kiwis to plan

ahead, lock in their travel for next year and look forward to reconnecting with loved ones

or exploring destinations new or old," said Robertson.

The sale is on fares across cabin classes, with First Class due to be returning to New Zealand on SIA services next month.

The exclusive suites will be returning with Singapore's Boeing 777-300ER which return to Auckland routes from 30 October.

Robertson says the seat sale is aimed at travellers looking to fly to Europe and south east Asia with "a variety of options to satisfy every travel need".

45 destinations are sale from New Zealand until 5 October 2022, for a travel between 1 February and 31 August 2023.

Singapore currently operates 14 weekly A350 services between Auckland and Changi Airport, along with seven Boeing 787s on a codeshare with partners Air New Zealand.

There are also seven weekly A350 services connecting Singapore and Christchurch.

Among the best of SIA's Early Fares

Flying economy class from Auckland or Christchurch:



• Barcelona return from $2,189

• Hanoi return from $1,454

• Frankfurt return from $2,228

• Mumbai return from $1,472

• Paris return from $2,154

• Phuket return from $1,447

• Singapore return from $1,537