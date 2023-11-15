A Singapore Airlines staff member has been arrested for theft.

A flight attendant has been arrested in Japan after reportedly stealing from a store and biting a security guard when she was accused of the theft, according to local media.

On Tuesday, Singapore Airlines confirmed the news that one of the company’s workers had been taken into custody in Japan to Fox News Digital.

Bai Peixuan, 33, was arrested on November 6 in Narita, Chiba prefecture, after allegedly shoplifting six things from a store in the city, The Straits Times reported.

A 51-year-old security officer confronted the cabin crew member over the alleged theft and attempted to stop her from leaving the store. However, she resisted and ended up biting the security guard on the arm, which left him with a minor injury, according to the publication.

“He was holding my neck, so I bit him because I wanted him to let go,” she allegedly told police when questioned about the incident.

The suspect refused to admit to stealing the items, informing authorities that she intended to pay for them prior to the security guard approaching her.

“I did not steal the items, but I intended to pay for them later,” she told police, according to The Straits Times.

Japan’s NTV News reported that the items she allegedly stole included bath towels and tote bags valued at more than US$60 (roughly $100).

Singapore Airlines is renowned for being one of the best international airlines in the world.

The flag carrier won the world’s best airline prize in Skytrax’s 2023 World Airline Awards, commonly referred to as “the Oscars of the aviation industry”.

This marked the fifth time Singapore Airlines had nabbed the top spot in the awards’ 23-year history.

The airline confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday that one of the company’s crew members had been arrested in Japan.

“As this matter is under investigation, we are unable to provide further comments,” Singapore Airlines revealed.

Due to Japanese laws, local police departments are allowed to detain people suspected of committing a crime for up to 23 days, according to The Straits Times.



