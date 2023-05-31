Taormina, Sicily: the land of taste and tradition. Photo / Supplied

EAT YOUR WAY AROUND SICILY

A seven-night small-group tour of “the land of taste and tradition”, better-known as Sicily, is priced from $3065pp, twin-share. Just 20 places have been allocated for this carefully crafted tour, departing on set dates in July, August, and September. The itinerary includes nights staying in Catania, Ragusa, Marsala, Palermo, and Taormina. Daily breakfasts are covered, as are activities such as cheese tasting, wine tasting, street-food dining, and even almond pastries tastings. Book by June 30. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or https:// houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/uke-ita-authentic-sicily-WEBCTT

Glowing Yoga at QT Queenstown. Photo / Supplied

GLOWING YOGA AT QT QUEENSTOWN

Usually described as “a sassy little bar” in QT Queenstown Hotel, Reds is being transformed into a tranquil yoga studio for Inner Glow Yoga at 10am on June 3. Hotel guests can book in advance to take part in 45-minute session during their hotel stay; non-guests can also book a spot. The venue features a dramatic backdrop of The Remarkables mountain range vistas. Sangha Yoga Studio Queenstown will be on hand to provide gentle pose refinements.

Contact: Book a place at eventfinda.co.nz/2023/inner-glow-yoga-flow-for-luma-2023/queenstown or to arrange a stay phone (03) 450 3450, reservations_qtqueenstown@evt.com or qthotels.com/queenstown/

Angkor Wat on a journey through Cambodia and the Indochinese Peninsula. Photo / Supplied

NINE DAYS IN INDOCHINA

Discover the glorious chaos and vibrant city life in Southeast Asia by joining a nine-day, small group tour, departing from Ho Chi Minh City on August 25 and again on September 23. Priced from $1479pp, twin-share, airfares from New Zealand are additional. The itinerary takes you from Vietnam to Cambodia and Thailand’s capital, Bangkok. Book by June 4.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/17433436

Heart Reef near the Sebel Whitsunday islands. Photo / Supplied

STAY AT THE SEBEL WHITSUNDAYS

A five-night escape to the Whitsundays, staying at The Sebel Whitsundays in a one-bedroom apartment, is a five-night deal for the price of four. Pay from $1199pp, twin-share, and you’ll also receive a Fly and Raft Northern Exposure package. This includes an hour-long scenic flight over Whitehaven Beach and Heart Reef, followed by an ocean rafting adventure and snorkelling in crystal-clear waters. Book by June 11 for travel dates between August 1 and September 15, or between October 5 and 20. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/product/17449978

Spend eleven days experiencing the Kimberleys. Photo / Supplied

EXPLORE AUSTRALIA’S TOP END

Eleven days experiencing the wonders of the Kimberley in Australia’s Top End are now priced from $9644pp, twin-share – a discount of 15 per cent on this guided holiday which departs from Broome and heads for Darwin. The trip includes a two-person specialist team and the expertise of local guides, too. Accommodation is in centrally located premium hotels.

Contact: your own travel agent or AAT Kings, 0800 456 100 or aatkings.com/tours/wonders-of-the-kimberley/