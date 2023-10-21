It was unclear what led to the brawl which saw the adults nearly knock over a baby stroller. Photo / Instagram @Capturedthrills

Shock footage of a brawl at Disneyland in Anaheim, California has emerged showing a group of adults shoving, punching, kicking and wrestling.

New York Post has reported at least five men and women were involved in the brawl which took place near the Mad Tea Party ride and was in close proximity to children.

While it remains unclear why the physical fight occurred, the video which was posted to Instagram and has since gone viral shows a group of adults fighting and almost knocking over a pram.

Speaking to the news outlet, a spokesperson for the Anaheim police said they responded to the incident alongside Disneyland Resort Security adding, “No arrests were made and the incident remains under investigation,” the official said.

Disneyland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At least five men and women were seen shoving, punching, kicking, and wrestling with each other. Photo / Instagram @Capturedthrills

It comes after the theme park dubbed the “Happiest Place on Earth” issued a new clause in its online “Know Before You Go” courtesy section asking guests not to fight with each other as it is classed as inappropriate behaviour that could see them removed from the park.

The warning reads, “We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. To help guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland resort rules.”

It is not a warning unique to the California version of the theme park as Walt Disney World in Florida also shares a note online that encourages guests to “be the magic you want to see in the world” and to always treat others with respect, kindness and compassion.

The Florida park further warns that those who are unable to follow the “simple wish” will be asked to leave the resort.

It comes after yet another brawl in May which resulted in two people being handed a ban from Walt Disney World after they reportedly attacked a family who asked them to move from a spot where they were trying to take a photo.