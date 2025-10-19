Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Shangri-La The Shard: Exploring London’s super suites

Tamara Hinson
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Photographer: Philip Reed Shangri-La Hotel, At The Shard, London. Photo / Supplied

Photographer: Philip Reed Shangri-La Hotel, At The Shard, London. Photo / Supplied

Earlier this year, a London hotel unveiled a penthouse suite with a nightly rate of $90,000 a night. Tamara Hinson checks into another one of London’s super suites to explore the appeal.

I’m not sure whether to be overjoyed or depressed that the gorgeous suite I’ve just checked into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save