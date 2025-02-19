Go back in time to the Gilded Age, when Villa Igiea in Palermo, Sicily, welcomed royalty from around the world. The opulence of a 19th-century palazzo meets modern luxury in this elegant hotel, originally a grand private villa built by the influential Florio family: Donna Franca Florio, a Sicilian socialite of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, celebrated for her beauty, elegance, and philanthropy, transformed her home, Villa Igiea, into a cultural hub, where artists, politicians, and the elite mingled. Each guest room is uniquely designed, featuring classic antiques, sumptuous fabrics, serene Sicilian decor, panoramic views of the Bay of Palermo and the Tyrrhenian Sea, and personalised concierge services, ensuring a regal stay.

Villa Igiea in Palermo, Sicily, once welcomed royalty from around the world. Photo / Getty Images

For the wannabe mermaids - the US Virgin Islands

Embrace your inner mermaid in the US Virgin Islands: Snorkel alongside sea turtles, dive among colourful corals, and swim at one of the world’s most beautiful beaches, the half-moon-shaped Trunk Bay on St John. The US Virgin Islands are also home to one of the world’s most unique “hiking” trails, the Underwater Snorkelling Trail, located at Trunk Bay, a 200m-long trail featuring a series of underwater signs highlighting the marine life and coral formations you’ll encounter along the way. For a magical mermaid experience, pick up a kayak from one of the many outfitters onsite and kayak tranquil Mosquito Bay at night, where bioluminescent plankton emit blue light when disturbed by the movement of your paddle, creating a shimmering glow. The Ritz-Carlton, St Thomas is the perfect hotel for the mermaid princess at heart for its oceanfront location, offering easy access to crystal-clear waters, and luxurious amenities, including an infinity pool that seems to blend seamlessly with the horizon, creating the perfect spot to bask in the beauty of the Caribbean.

The half-moon-shaped Trunk Bay on St John is one of the world's most beautiful beaches. Photo / Getty Images

Antarctica is the perfect retreat for anyone who finds beauty in the cold

For the ice princess in every traveller, a polar expedition offers an unparalleled adventure filled with otherworldly landscapes, fascinating wildlife, and the allure of the unknown. Glide past towering icebergs, step onto snow-covered landscapes that stretch to infinity, and witness the mesmerising display of the Northern Lights in the realm of pure, untouched beauty that can make you feel like you’re exploring a magical, frozen kingdom. Intrepid Travel offers a wide selection of tours to Antarctica, including an expedition fit for a polar princess, the 23-day “Ultimate Antarctica” journey: Starting and ending in Ushuaia, Argentina, this adventure explores the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, and the Antarctic Peninsula, including a rare crossing of the Antarctic Circle. Plan on taking part in thrilling polar activities like kayaking and ice camping, along with unforgettable encounters with wildlife such as penguins, albatrosses, and whales in their untouched habitats.

Ice camping in Antarctica. Photo / Dylan Shaw on Unsplash

Spend the night in one of Italy’s luxurious, historic estates

Beyond the Gates offers exclusive access to some of Italy’s most luxurious, historic estates. Take your pick from a 17th-century villa set within a 200ha estate surrounded by gardens designed by Luigi Bernini, a villa nestled along the Italian Riviera that includes access to a private sailing yacht, or a 16th-century villa immersed in an ancient vineyard in Padua, one of the oldest cities in Italy. Add on one of many tailored tours of Italy’s hidden gems, including private visits to famous landmarks, vineyards, and art collections. And if you’re looking for a prince to drive you Italy’s most scenic routes, preferably in a Ferrari, or if you’d like to be the queen at the wheel, Beyond the Gates offers an exquisite selection of rental luxury and classic cars, bespoke driving tours and private driver services.

Beyond the Gates offers exclusive access to some of Italy’s most luxurious, historic estates. Photo / Supplied

Thornbury Castle pairs Tudor opulence with modern amenities

Built in 1511 by Edward Stafford, the 3rd Duke of Buckingham, Thornbury Castle is a magnificent Tudor castle surrounded by landscaped gardens and located in the charming town of Thornbury, Gloucestershire, England. Today, it operates as a luxury hotel and restaurant, offering guests a chance to experience Tudor luxury with all the comforts modern princesses (and princes) expect. Spend the night in the Catherine of Aragon Tower Suite for a truly regal experience: You’ll need to climb an atmospheric spiral staircase to reach the suite, which is housed within one of the castle’s towers. The suite features 24-carat gilding, sumptuous Tudor furnishings, silk wall hangings, and the largest four-poster bed in any UK hotel.

Thornbury Castle pairs Tudor opulence with modern amenities. Photo / Supplied

Discover the grandeur of a historic Portuguese palace

Though it blends Gothic and Renaissance elements, Quinta da Regaleira, one of the most mystical palaces in Portugal, was built in the early 20th century by the wealthy, eccentric businessman Antonio Augusto Carvalho Monteiro, aka “Monteiro the Millionaire”. Stroll the palace’s fairytale-like gardens, where hidden tunnels, gargoyles, grottos, fountains, terraces, and a so-called “Initiation Well”, a spiralling subterranean tower that leads to a labyrinth of underground passages. Check into another former palace and spend the night in Sintra: Built in 1787, Seteais Palace, Palacio Seteais is beloved for its elaborate frescoes, hand-carved woodwork, and stucco elements, which reflect the grandeur of Portuguese nobility of yesteryear. You can even stay in the original grand suite, today’s royal suite, where the Dona Maria-style decor and botanic murals will lull you into a dreamy night of sleep.