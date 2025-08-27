Prague, a city with its roots in the ninth century, isn’t just wonderfully cheap – it’s packed full of landmarks which are free to visit, whether it’s the Old Town Square with its 15th-century astronomical clock or the park-filled Kampa Island neighbourhood. We’re huge fans of Prague Castle, but for a crowd-free, admission-free alternative, consider Vysehrad Castle, on Prague’s outskirts. When it comes to getting around, opt for the Rekola bike share scheme – the bikes are perfect for hopping between the city’s cultural hotspots.

Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. Photo / Unsplash

“Many galleries, including the Rudolfinum Gallery, which showcases world-class contemporary art, are admission-free,“ points out tour guide Davidová Lenka at Prague City Tourism. “For something a little alternative, head to the Holešovice district, which is full of independent galleries and quirky creative spaces.” Love a cheap eat? Tour guide Dana, founder of Prague Behind the Scenes, recommends chlebíček. “It’s a delightful open sandwich topped with ingredients like potato salad, eggs, sausages, fish spread, cheese and pickles. They’re edible works of art!”

The Astronomical Clock in Prague. Photo / Unsplash

Cologne, Germany

One of the best ways to explore Cologne is on one of the city’s free walking tours. Our favourites include the ones offered by Freewalk Cologne – there are ones focusing on everything from the Südstadt (South City) neighbourhood to Cologne’s famous Kölsch breweries. Going it alone? Freewalk Cologne guide Mike Clarke suggests a spot of kiosk-hopping. “It’s a great way to explore the city and meet locals,” says Mike. “It basically involves grabbing a cheap beer at a “kiosk” (small convenience stores which sell beer, but which also double as social hubs) before wandering between different neighbourhoods and their respective kiosks, talking to locals and learning about Cologne’s stories.”

COLOGNE, GERMANY - CIRCA SEPTEMBER, 2019: a food kiosk seen in Cologne in the evening. Kiosks in Cologne. Photon / 123rf

Don’t miss the chance to check out Cologne’s churches, either – they’re all admission-free and there are 12 Romanesque churches in the city centre alone. As for the ultimate wallet-friendly snack? “Try reivekoochen,” says Mike. “It’s a fried potato pancake – it’s a wonderful type of comfort food and the best spot for it is Reivekoochbud in the old town.”

Marseille, France

Marseille has endless free fun, including a packed calendar of free cultural events throughout the year you can peruse at marseille-tourisme.com. Additionally, all of its municipal museums are admission-free. However, top of your list should be a tour of a Marseille soap factory. The four that produce soap the traditional way (certified by Union des Professionnels du Savon de Marseille) all offer free tours and our favourites are the ones offered by La Savonnerie La Licorne.

Marseille, in France. Photo / Unsplash

Marseille is another great city to explore on foot – top spots include Palais Longchamp, with its lush gardens, and Le Panier, Marseille’s oldest district. There’s plenty of delicious street food to fuel your explorations, too – try panisses, delicious chickpea pancakes. Head to the L’estaque district to pick up a dozen for around $7. Finally, set sail on the world’s shortest sea cruise – the 283m ferry crossing from one side of Marseille’s historic port to the other. The cost? Just $1 per person.

Vilnius, Lithuania

This is another city with a year-round calendar of free events, whether it’s the sunrise yoga sessions in Vingis Park, family-friendly scavenger hunts organised by the tourist board, or the free city tours on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Visit Vilnius Events and select “free admission” to find the best ones. As a city famous for the diversity of its architecture, a stroll around its centre is a great (and cheap) way to learn about its history.

Aerial view of St. Anne Church and neighbouring Bernardine Church, one of the most beautiful and probably the most famous buildings in Vilnius. Beautiful autumn day in the capital of Lithuania. St. Anne Church and Bernardine Church, one of the most famous buildings in Vilnius. Photo / 123rf

“We’ve got a Unesco-listed old town filled with picturesque narrow streets and cosy courtyards, and there’s also the vibrant Naujamiestis (New Town) with its street art and bars,” says Ieva at vilniuswithlocals.com. “Another great spot is the tranquil Žvėrynas area, with its wooden architecture.” For the best accommodation deals, look for independent hotels, which will set you back considerably less than chain ones. Try the Domus Maria – rooms at this beautiful former monastery, in the heart of the old town, start from just $156.

Sofia, Bulgaria

Where do we start when it comes to why Sofia well and truly earns its place on this list? Is it the hundreds of street food stalls, scattered around the city, which sell servings of grilled roast corn for $1? The wide range of free walking tours, including Free Sofia Tour’s brilliant Communist Tour? Or the way the best insights into its history aren’t hidden away in museums, but available for all to see, like the 6000-year-old ruins exposed by the open-air archaeological dig behind the Presidential Palace?

Largo square and National Assembly building in Sofia, Bulgaria Largo square and National Assembly building in Sofia, Bulgaria. Photo / 123rf

Then there are its ridiculously cheap hotels, many of which you’ll find in historic buildings. Doubles at the five-star neo-classical Balkan Palace (part of the President’s Palace complex) start around $170 a night. Getting around the city is equally easy on the wallet; single fares on its metro start from around $1 per trip, and this includes the routes that connect the city with the airport.

Leipzig, Germany

A city with a club scene to rival Berlin’s and some of the best street art in Europe, Leipzig is seriously underestimated. While other German hotspots have hiked their prices, Leipzig remains refreshingly affordable, and many of its biggest crowd pleasers are admission-free such as the Museum of the City of Leipzig, the Grassi Museum of Applied Art and the Leipzig Natural History Museum.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - JUNE 14, 2014: Nikolaikirch St Nicholas Church in Leipzig Germany where Johann Sebastian Bach performed the world premiere of St John Passion (HDR) St Nicholas Church in Leipzig Germany. Photo / 123rf

It’s also got some of Europe’s coolest wallet-friendly accommodation, including the fantastically located Motel One Leipzig-Post, which boasts huge murals and a gorgeous roof terrace. The Red Bull Arena, the city’s main train station and St Nicholas Church (another admission-free gem) are all within a 10-minute walk away, and rooms start from just $150. Finally, maximise your savings by using Nextbike, the city’s brilliant bike-sharing app. Single rides start from just $2.