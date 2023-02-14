The full journey of Cyclone Gabrielle from formation near Queensland, Australia to extratropical cyclone near New Zealand. Video / Zoom_Earth

Multiple services to Auckland turned into flights nowhere on Tuesday, after a decision to restart services was reversed by lingering high winds in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Seven flights bound for Auckland turned around, becoming “flights to nowhere”.

Among the 14 international services still flying on Tuesday afternoon, half were diverted to alternative airports with the remaining returned to their port of departure.

The LATAM service LA800 from Sydney to Santiago, Chile was due to stop off in Auckland at 16.30 but was prevented from landing.

A spokesperson for LATAM told the Herald it intended to operate the flight as normal, departing Sydney at 3.20pm intending to continue for Chile at 10.25pm.

After holding over Auckland, pilots made the decision to return to Sydney.

The South American Dreamliner service was forced to fly back to Australia, after it could not make its scheduled stop to pick up passengers and fuel.

Three Sydney services already en route to Auckland were forced to turn back, yesterday. Photo / Flightradar 24

Hot on its heels were two more flights to nowhere, Air New Zealand 104 and Qantas 145, which both returned to Sydney.

Air New Zealand’s NZ124 from Melbourne was also forced back and a later China Airways service from Brisbane, which spent three hours flying the loop.

Flights over the Pacific, including NZ945 from Rarotonga and FJ1413 Nadi were also forced back to their original airports. Despite making it only 200km off the coast, Fiji Airways’ A330 service was forced to hold position and burn off fuel for two hours before it could land back in Nadi.

Fiji Airways 1413 spent 2 hours circling over Nadi, to safely burn off fuel. Photo / Flightradar 24

Passengers aboard Singapore Airlines SQ281 to Auckland spent nine hours flying a loop back to Changi, deciding to return just short of Australia.

Other Air New Zealand services were able to divert to alternate New Zealand airports, including NZ6079 which flew on to Christchurch, arriving just before 9pm.

A later Honolulu flight, Hawaiian Airlines HA445, made the decision to divert to Sydney.

Hawaiian Airlines N375HA Airbus A330 Flight HA445 Honolulu to Auckland New Zealand diverting to Sydney Australia - #CycloneGabrielle pic.twitter.com/SiVA6WDASM — FSX Aviation (@FSXAviation3) February 14, 2023

While many airlines had already suspended services or made diverts, at 6.45pm yesterday Auckland Airport made the decision to cancel all operations for safety reasons until this morning.

“We apologise to travellers for the disruption, particularly those that have already experienced significant travel challenges over the past couple of weeks,” said the airport’s chief customer officer, Scott Tasker.

“The weather just hasn’t been on our side, but the safety of staff and passengers come first as we manage through the impacts of this severe weather event.”

Air New Zealand, which had intended to have restart all flights by yesterday evening, including additional services to clear passenger backlogs, chose to ground its domestic jet services at 4pm.

Flights resumed today at 6.30am, although passengers are told to expect some ongoing disruption.

Passengers should check with their airline before heading to the airport.