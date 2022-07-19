Ship shape: 10 reasons why a Greek Islands cruise is the perfect getaway

Setting sail for the Greek Islands is hardly a tough call, but if you're on the fence about cruising, Evie Farrell has 10 reasons why you're sure to become a convert.

If our open borders mean one thing this winter, it's that it's time for a long-awaited Euro summer. The Greek Islands, with their sparkling clear water, blue-domed churches and white-washed villages are the perfect antidote for winter-averse Antipodeans. Swimming and sunshine, days out sailing on Greek fishing boats and lazy long lunches in tiny beachside tavernas – we are ready for it.

And if organising an island-hopping adventure seems a little daunting after years at home, then exploring from the ocean may be for you. I've just returned from nine nights on Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas, exploring the Greek Islands - plus stops in Turkey and Italy - and I was surprised at how quickly I adapted to life at sea. Here are 10 reasons why.

Travel made easy

Don't forget – as I did – just how exhausting flying to Europe can be. I was no longer match fit for long-haul, and after my flight it was a relief to just climb aboard the Odyssey of the Seas and let Captain Kristoffersen and crew take over. First stop, Naples, and then the Aegean Sea.

Restaurants onboard range from fine dining to casual. Photo / Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines

The thrill of unpacking once

Exploring without having to pack and unpack bags at each stop was a revelation. Having the ship as a base meant I could unpack properly, and I loved using the drawers and wardrobes rather than living out of a suitcase. And with a private balcony and room service at my fingertips, my cabin was a space I really enjoyed.

An island hopping smorgasbord

If you're happy to dip your toes into the islands then this style of travel is for you. The day-long stops at Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes and Crete – plus Kusadasi in Turkey and Naples, Italy - gave me enough time to dive into each destination. I booked tours organised by Royal Caribbean and spent a few days simply wandering.

Spectacular Santorini was one of the popular stopovers. Photo / Evie Farrell.

Maximise your exploring time

In nine nights we visited six destinations and made the most of every minute, as travel time between ports is overnight while guests sleep. We departed by sunset and arrived at our next destination early the next morning, ready for another full day of exploring. Waking up at sunrise as the Odyssey silently sailed into Mykonos, and gliding past Stromboli on our way up the Italian coast made the journey exotic rather than tiresome.

It's a holiday within a holiday

On our two days at sea, I joined as many of the onboard activities as I could. There may have been a lot of sitting in hot tubs with cocktails, but I also found time to silent disco, line dance, win a trivia quiz, ride the bumper cars, and try out the iFLY indoor sky diving and North Star attractions. I even went to the gym for a stretch class and a cycle class, and of course, there was a lot of eating.

The adults-only Solarium. Photo / Royal Caribbean

Watch full-scale entertainment productions every night

I'd heard that the entertainment on board Royal Caribbean cruise ships was special but I was not prepared to be giving standing ovations to mind-blowing performances. With dazzling stage shows featuring cutting-edge technology, music and acrobatics, comedy, musicals, Latin dance and even karaoke at the many bars around the ship, there is always something to see.

With a range of shows and productions, there are plenty of entertainment options onboard. Photo / Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines

Holiday your way

Whether it's fine dining and stage shows, or partying and pizza at 3am, you can make your cruise experience what you want it to be. Spend the evening at a theatre show and in the morning depart the ship early for a full day sightseeing. Or, spend the night singing and dancing at the ship's bars and spend the next day recovering at one of Mykonos' famous beach clubs. The choice is yours.

There's entertainment for kids

With Flow Rider surfing and the iFLY, plus swimming pools, splash zones, entertainment centres, bumper cars, games and rock climbing walls, kids have never had it better. Pop them into the Ocean Adventure kids club and relax – or even take a child-free excursion in port while they're having the time of their lives with new friends. Ocean Adventure is for kids up to 11 years old, while Social180 is a teens-only space with its own outdoor deck called The Patio.

The pool deck onboard Odyssey of the Seas. Photo / Royal Caribbean

Enjoy the adventure with the extended family

Cruising is perfect for multigenerational travel, and even better – you can enjoy a memory-making holiday in Europe with grandparents and have space for your own time too. Meet for meals and activities and plan your days – everyone can stay together or do their own thing on board because you're never really far away from each other.

It's an affordable way to see the islands

While there are different packages you can buy when you book, everything you need is included. You can eat a la carte at the main dining room or dine at the buffet, and there are cafes with delicious lunches and coffees. It also includes onboard activities and the Kids Club, plus the nightly performances and shows.

There's something so joyful about cruising. It's a kind of suspended reality where everyone is just having a good time. But beware, you may be booking your next cruise before you've finished your first.

If you're keen to cruise Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific Islands, Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas will return to Sydney from October 2022, and the Quantum of the Seas will start cruising from Brisbane in November 2022.

