The passenger was filmed unleashing a tirade at the flight crew. Photo / 123rf

The passenger was filmed unleashing a tirade at the flight crew. Photo / 123rf

As if flying on a red-eye wasn’t draining enough, a traveller from the US was on a flight from hell after the person in the seat next to her plugged in a flashing charger for the whole six-hour trip.

“Who does this?” the American flyer captioned the clip posted on Reddit, which showed the abominable skylight incident, reports The New York Post.

In the video, a fellow passenger in the aeroplane row can be seen getting out a rainbow light-up charger.

The kaleidoscopic cable flashes through an array of strobing colours, lighting up the dark interior of the cabin while other travellers are trying to sleep.

Other social media users on Reddit shared the woman’s frustrations with the light-up charger.

“Some people are literally the inverse to social anxiety and it really shows,” one person wrote, referencing the charger owner’s obliviousness to the rude move.

“Why would someone own that? Seriously,” questioned another.

A third person chimed in, “That’s horrendous. I’m surprised the flight attendant didn’t say anything.”

Others called out the rave-evoking cord for being potentially dangerous, alleging that it could cause people with epilepsy to experience seizures.

Meanwhile, some Redditors questioned why the uploader didn’t say something to the passenger about their charger.

“Info: did you say anything to her?” asked one armchair traveller. “Did anyone say anything to her? That’s why she thinks it’s OK to do sh** like this.”

The initial poster wrote in the comment section: “I just wore my hood up and over my head and endured — the upright seat was more annoying to me anyhow.”