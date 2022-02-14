Eligible travellers arriving to New Zealand from Australia can expect a 7-day self-isolation later this month. Photo / Unsplash

Planning a trip to Australia when the borders open from February 28? Expect a seven-day self-isolation upon return to New Zealand.

In phase 1, fully-vaccinated arrivals from Australia would have needed to self-isolate for 10 days. However, at 11.59 pm on February 15, New Zealand will move to phase 2 according to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

This involves several changes to how omicron is managed, including the duration of self-isolation for positive cases, close contacts and travellers arriving once borders open.

In phase 2, positive cases in New Zealand drops from 14 days to 10 days while close contacts moves from 10 days to 7 days.

These changes will also apply to those in MIQ and, soon, self-isolation after arriving to New Zealand.

Ardern confirmed Kiwis travelling from Australia will have a self-isolation period of 7 days from February 28.

Those who are fully vaccinated, or children under the age of 17 who are travelling with vaccinated parents or guardians will be able to self-isolate for seven days instead of entering MIQ.

Unvaccinated travellers and those with vaccine exemptions will still need to enter MIQ but for seven days instead of 10, under phase 2.

This will also apply to Australian travellers who hold a visa based on their relationship to a New Zealand citizen or resident, are travelling with a New Zealander or live in New Zealand.



Therefore, partners, dependent children and parents of dependent children in Australia can bypass MIQ from February 28 and can self-isolate for seven days if they hold a visa.

In order to self-isolate, travellers will have to follow several health requirements during their isolation such as taking two rapid antigen tests (RATs) on day zero/one and day five/six of isolation.

Three RATs will be provided to travellers before leaving the airport.

If you test positive during self-isolation, you will be required to take a PCR test at a GP or community testing centre. You can return to self-isolation but must then follow stricter protocols for Covid-10 cases.