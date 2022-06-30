A third visitor has been gored by a bison since Yellowstone opened for summer. Photo / Instagram;touronsofyellowstone

A third visitor has been gored by a bison since Yellowstone opened for summer. Photo / Instagram;touronsofyellowstone

Yellowstone Park has reported a third incident of visitors being attacked by animals this summer as park officials warn of getting too close to bison.

For the second time in three days, a visitor to the US National Park was gored by a bison, park officials said Thursday.

A 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.

The woman's injuries were not life-threatening, park officials said. She was taken by ambulance to the West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

The incident remains under investigation and park officials did not release more information about the encounter.

On Monday, a 34-year-old Colorado Springs, Colorado, man who had gotten too close to a bison near Giant Geyser was thrown as he grabbed a child who was running away from the beast. The New York Post reported he was heroically rescuing the child from the path of the 800kg animal.

Video of the attack surfaced on social media showing it happen within metres of other bystanders. The Post claimed the video showed the man placing himself between the child and bison, before being lifted on its horns and dumped.

They both got up and ran away.

This spate of bison gorings is not isolated, with a third reported the last month.

On May 30, a woman from Grove City, Ohio, got within 3 meters of a bison before it gored and tossed her, causing a puncture wound and other injuries.

A National Park Service statement said this was a case of bison responding to a "perceived threat".

The park had warned visitors to keep their distance from the large animals.

"Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space," read an earlier statement following the May attack.

Bison are wild and unpredictable and visitors are asked to stay more than 23 meters away from them, park officials said.

How to view wildlife safely

- Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached.

- Give bison space when they are near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.

- Stay more than 23m away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 91m away from bears and wolves.

- Approaching bison threatens them and they may respond by bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing, or snorting. These are warning signs that you are too close and that a charge is imminent.

- Do not stand your ground. Immediately walk or run away from the animal. Spray bear spray as you are moving away if the animal follows you.

- Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

- with additional Associated Press reporting