Quantum of the Seas reported the passenger missing at 11pm. Photo / Supplied

The US Coast Guard has confirmed reports that it is searching for an Australian national who was reported missing from a cruise vessel this morning, 1400km off the Hawiian coast.

The man who was sailing on the Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas on a 15-day reposition from Brisbane, reportedly fell overboard on Wednesday night.

Sea search and rescue crews have been searching for the passenger since he disappeared at around 11pm.

The ship stopped her sailing following the news and all staff were assigned to the search for the missing guest. Passengers reportedly were asked to remain in their rooms on a 90 minute ‘lockdown’, to allow the ship to be searched.

Quantum of the Seas is due in Honolulu after calling in at Tahiti in French Polynesia.

All ships in the area have been asked to aid in the search effort

The US Coast Guard and Navy are assisting in the operation.

Ship positioning shows that the Quantum has since continued for Hawaii’s Kona Island.

The ship’s operators, Royal Caribbean told the Herald that they are working with Coast Guard to locate the missing guest.

“While on its trans-pacific sailing, a guest onboard Quantum of the Seas went overboard. The ship’s crew immediately launched a search and rescue operation and is working closely with local authorities.”

Quantum of the Seas, joined the Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines fleet in 2014 and can accommodate more than 4900 guests. She is scheduled to arrive Hawaii on Friday.

