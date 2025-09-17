Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Savour the Tweed food festival: What it’s like at this Australia food festival

Kerry Heaney
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Paper Daisy restaurant. Photo / Supplied

Paper Daisy restaurant. Photo / Supplied

True foodies know it’s never just about the meal, which is why this Aussie festival serves up delicious dishes, culture and community in equal measure, writes Kerry Heaney.

Some food festivals lure you in with big promises, then hand you a flimsy plate of something lukewarm. Savour The Tweed is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save