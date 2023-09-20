Busy car parking at the Cardrona Ski Field, Wanaka Photo / Thomas Bywater

Skiers are heading to the Southern Alps for the start of the September school holidays across New Zealand and Australia.

Despite a Queenstown recording 23 degrees on Wednesday, the ski fields were “full steam ahead” with the projected closing days.

NZSki said that the Remarkables would be pushing for its planned 8 October closing date.

Coronet Peak which would stay closed on Thursday said it would be making a call in the next 24 hours, waiting on snow forecasts as to whether they would make their 1 October season end.

In Canterbury high winds were keeping Mt Hutt closed this week. Spokesperson Richie Owen said they were hoping for a top up of snow and to be open this weekend.

“Our scheduled closing day for 2023 is still Oct 15th, with an expected snowfall on Friday to Sat, after a long period of wind we hope to enjoy a great school holidays.”

The last recorded snow in Canterbury was at the end of September.

In Wanaka the Cardrona and Treble Cone ski fields were “full steam ahead” for the closing dates of October 15 and October 1, though snow remained patchy at the top of the lake.

In the North Island, Ruapehu was faring much better.

Ruapehu ski season set to slide on through October

Whakapapa and Tūroa had held on to most of their snow and were the real winners of the school holiday snow levels.

Tūroa, on the southern aspect of the mountain, was still holding on to 244cm of snow on the upper mountain at the beginning of the week.

“Don’t put your skis away yet,” was the message of RAL chief executive Jono Dean, who said the season at both ski fields were expected to run until 23 October, enjoying the longest season in the country.

National Park Village Business Association Chair, Andrea Messenger, said that most accommodation for the spring holidays was already full, gone in a flurry of bookings at the beginning of the month.

Many school holiday visitors had plans beyond the ski fields however, “with so much snow still on Mt Ruapehu, there’s plenty of fun to still be had,” said Messenger.

At the tail end of a warm, and unusually late southern ski season five Australian ski fields have been forced to close early - missing most of the spring school holidays

Australian slopes finish ‘worst ski season’ early

With Queensland and Victoria having started this week, and New South Wales and Western Australia set to join them on Saturday, there is not much snow left at resorts.

Thredbo, Hotham, Falls Creek and Buller announced they would close two weeks early.

With temperatures topping 18 degrees in New South Wales’ alpine hills this week, the newly reopened Selwyn Alpine Resort.

The ski resort, which reopened for the first time in three years following 2020 bushfire damage, said that it was a difficult call to stop the lifts after just 8 weeks.

“The decision to close for the season was not made lightly, but the safety and enjoyment of our visitors has always been our top priority and the current conditions do not allow for that.”

“You’ve gotta give a standing ovation to mountain ops, snow groomers, snow makers who managed to keep the season as viable as they could until now,” said ski blogger Miss Snow It All, sharing the news that Falls Creek in Victoria would close on Wednesday.

Mt Buller, which had intended to remain open to October 1 and the end of the Victoria School holidays was forced to wrap up for the year on Sunday.

“It’s a reluctant decision to wrap up the fun on the slopes, but the unseasonably warm weather this week is quickly taking a toll on the snow cover so Sunday will be our final slide for the season,” said general manager Noel Landry.

Stretching the season to 100 days, using astroturf and good will, Buller’s enthusiasm caught attention from snow-enthusiasts around the world. The green patches of carpet on the “Wombat” run, which appeared to joint snow patches in late August, gained viral fame on social media.

“It’s been a challenging season with the lower-than-usual snowfall,” said the ski field’s Chief operating officer, Mark Bennetts.

“I’m impressed by how hard the entire resort community and the Buller Ski Lifts team has worked to deliver 100 days of great experiences.”

2023 closing dates of Kiwi ski fields

Whakapapa and Tūroa: Planned last ski day, 23 October

Cardrona and Mt Hutt: Planned last ski day, 15 October

Remarkables: Planned last ski day, 8 October

Coronet Peak and Treble Cone: Planned last ski day, 1 October