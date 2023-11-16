H on Smith in Darwin is a great spot to enjoy the vibrance and culture of the central city. Photo / Shane Eecen

Darwin is a city that’s garnering a lot of attention right now as a must-visit destination, with the H on Smith hotel providing an ideal city-centre base, writes Alka Prasad

Location: At the centre of Darwin’s CBD, in Smith St

Price: From NZ$126 a night

Perfect for: Anything from a quick stopover in Darwin to an extended holiday. Rooms come with a desk, which is good for a work trip, with 24-hour reception for check-in at your convenience.

First impressions: H on Smith is a convenient spot at the heart of Darwin city. It takes about an hour until the hotel is ready to check me in, which extends an already tiring journey. The hotel lobby is simply designed but modern, with a lemon water dispenser at reception. The airconditioning and comfy couches are a relief from the Darwin heat. If you want to have a look around the city but aren’t checked in, hotel staff are happy to store your luggage while you’re away.

An H Queen Room at the H on Smith.

Rooms: H on Smith has 186 rooms. You can choose from three room types at H on Smith — the H Queen, H King and H Spa. The H Queen works for up to two people and includes a queen bed, while the H King comes with a king bed. The H Spa comes with a king bed and a spa bath. I stay in an H Queen, which is great for a short stay in central Darwin. The room comes with an ensuite bathroom, and a tea-and-coffee station with a selection of Dilmah teas. A work desk sits under a wall-mounted TV. There is a note from your housekeeper waiting for you when you come in.

My room has an awesome view overlooking Darwin CBD and the hotel is right next to the Beagle Gulf, which also makes for great views. Rooms include Wi-Fi, ironing facilities, room service, hairdryers, airconditioning and a safe. While the H Queen is designed for two people, the desk accommodates one person at a time ,while there is a one-seat chair otherwise.

Bathroom: My bathroom was simple and did the trick for a quick stay. The highlight for me is the walk-in shower, which is spacious, taking up the whole right side of the bathroom. Extras like shower gel, shampoo, conditioner, and other toiletries are on offer.

H on Smith is next to Beagle Gulf in Darwin city. Photo / Tourism NT

Food and drink: The H on Smith is home to D Bar and Restaurant, which is open to guests for a buffet breakfast (A$$24/$26). The a la carte breakfast includes breakfast staples like bacon, eggs, sausage, porridge, cereals, and fruit. There’s a range of tea and coffee, juice and other drinks, as well as breads, pastries and spreads.

D Bar and Restaurant opens again in the evening for dinner. Guests can relax at the hotel for a steak, fresh seafood or a stir-fry, paired with a cocktail, beer or a glass of wine. Guests can eat in the dining area or on the outdoor deck.

If you’re looking for something outside D Restaurant’s range, H on Smith is just a few minutes’ walk from Woolworths, cafes like Ray’s in Smith St, and some of Darwin’s best bars and restaurants including The Lost Arc, Babylon Bar, and Lazy Susan’s Eating House & Yum Cha.

H on Smith features an outdoor pool and a rooftop gym. Photo / Gary Annett

Facilities: In addition to the breakfast buffet, H on Smith has an outdoor pool and rooftop gym.

Accessibility: There are accessible rooms on the ground floor that are suitable for wheelchair users, as well as accessible rooms on each level that are placed near the lifts.

In the neighbourhood: H on Smith is close to the local shopping district, which features stores from Cotton On, to souvenir shops, to local art curations. The hotel is also a short drive from Darwin’s Aquascene Fish Feeding Sanctuary & Cafe, Aboriginal Bush Traders Art Gallery, and other Darwin museums and galleries.

Contact: hhotel.com.au